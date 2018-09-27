New-look Memorial Stadium ready to rumble

Memorial Stadium in Columbia has been hosting high school football games for nearly 60 years.
On Friday, the venue will have a new look when Dreher hosts Lower Richland in the Region 4-4A opener for both teams.
Workers were busy Wednesday and Thursday putting final touches on the stadium, which was opened in 1960. The facility has undergone a facelift over the past several months and is ready for its first high school game.
“We went through a little walk-through around stadium the other day and it is exciting,” Dreher coach Treigh Sullivan said. “I’m happy for the kids and it’s something they can proud of. We play a lot of teams that have nice stadiums and now we will have our own. Richland One has been putting money into the facilities and I was impressed with what I saw.”
Dreher will share the field with A.C. Flora, which will play its first game in Memorial Oct. 5 against Lakewood. Columbia High School also will play games there this season while Bolden Stadium is renovated. Richland School District One has spent nearly $40 million in athletics projects that have rolled out across the district since 2015.
The new district stadium at Keenan opened earlier this month. The remodeled Lower Richland Stadium is set to open next week in time for the school’s annual homecoming. A remodeled Bolden Stadium will open next season.
Not everything will be ready to go for opening night at Memorial, as the press box still isn’t completed. Plans have been made to accommodate for coaches, who normally would be in the press box. There also have been accommodations made for people to run the scoreboard and the public address system.
“Had to make some adjustments but we are really excited about opening up the field this Friday,” Richland One athletics director Bob Matz said. “I know the kids and community are excited and see how everything is come together as far as the new look of the stadium. Although we had some challenges, we are happy with what we have as far as finished product.”
Some of the upgrades to Memorial Stadium include replacing grass with artificial turf, a new videoboard, new lighting, moving the home bleachers to the opposite side, two new concession and restroom areas and remodeled locker rooms.
Matz said he has already received positive feedback from members of the community, including those who have been attending games at Memorial Stadium for decades.
“You think of the Sportsarama and big games that have been here, a lot of great memories of the old stadium,” Matz said. “And stories of when (former Lower Richland coach) Mooney Player would come down here in 1970s for Sportsarama. That is part of the history and magic of Memorial Stadium.
“We have taken what was here and made it more 21st century. We built these stadiums with the future in mind.”
