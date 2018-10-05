Watch: Dallaz Corbitt discusses commitment to Central Florida

Gray Collegiate defensive end Dallaz Corbitt explains why he committed to Central Florida



High School Football

Tonight’s Midlands high school football scores and live updates

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

October 05, 2018 06:26 PM

Midlands high school football schedule

Thursday

Gray Collegiate 42, Columbia 6

Friday

Batesburg-Leesville at Silver Bluff

Ben Lippen at Heathwood Hall

Brookland-Cayce at South Aiken

Calhoun at WW King

Calhoun County at CA Johnson

Chester at Keenan

Crestwood at Lower Richland

Dreher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Dutch Fork at River Bluff

Edisto at Pelion

Fairfield Central at Camden

Hammond at Porter-Gaud

Irmo at Blythewood

Lakewood at AC Flora (Memorial Stadium)

Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman

Mid-Carolina at Clinton

Newberry at Emerald

North Augusta at Airport

Northside Christian at Oakbrook Prep

Richard Winn at Laurens

Ridge View at Richland Northeast

Saluda at Ninety Six

Strom Thurmond at Swansea

Spring Valley at Lugoff-Elgin

White Knoll at Chapin

York at Westwood

