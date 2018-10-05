Tonight’s Midlands high school football scores and live updates

Midlands high school football schedule
Thursday
Gray Collegiate 42, Columbia 6
Friday
Batesburg-Leesville at Silver Bluff
Ben Lippen at Heathwood Hall
Brookland-Cayce at South Aiken
Calhoun at WW King
Calhoun County at CA Johnson
Chester at Keenan
Crestwood at Lower Richland
Dreher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Dutch Fork at River Bluff
Edisto at Pelion
Fairfield Central at Camden
Hammond at Porter-Gaud
Irmo at Blythewood
Lakewood at AC Flora (Memorial Stadium)
Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman
Mid-Carolina at Clinton
Newberry at Emerald
North Augusta at Airport
Northside Christian at Oakbrook Prep
Richard Winn at Laurens
Ridge View at Richland Northeast
Saluda at Ninety Six
Strom Thurmond at Swansea
Spring Valley at Lugoff-Elgin
White Knoll at Chapin
York at Westwood
Comments