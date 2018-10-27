Former Dutch Fork standout Matt Colburn expresses creative side through music

Former Dutch Fork standout and current Wake Forest running back Matt Colburn' s passion for music continues and has released a couple of songs while pursuing his other passion of football.
By
By

Spurned in high school, Matt Colburn gets last laugh against Bobby Petrino, Louisville

By Lou Bezjak

October 27, 2018 03:15 PM

Matt Colburn got the final say in his final college matchup against Louisville.

The former Dutch Fork standout and current Wake Forest running back rushed for 243 yards and three touchdowns in the Demon Deacons’ 56-35 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Colburn’s previous career-high was 237 yards last year against Syracuse.

The performance had to be especially sweet for Colburn, who committed to play for Louisville coming out of Dutch Fork. But Louisville coach Bobby Petrino pulled his scholarship two days before signing day and wanted him to greyshirt, which meant he would be part of the following season’s recruiting class.

Colburn declined that scenario and ended up at Wake Forest where he has rushed for more than 2,000 yards in his career.

The former Mr. Football finalist in SC has had two of his best games against Louisville in his career. Last season, he had 134 yards in the 42-32 win over the Cardinals.

Two of Colburn’s 100-yard rushing games have come against the Cardinals.

Colburn entered Saturday’s game with just 360 yards rushing and two touchdowns this season.

