Two A.C. Flora football standouts commit to Middle Tennessee State

One current AC Flora player and one former one committed to play football at Middle Tennessee State on Sunday night.
Quincy Riley and Celestin Haba announced they will be playing for the Blue Raiders next season.
After a busy couple weeks of recruiting, Riley felt the time was right to commit. He visited Middle Tennessee and Kent State over the weekend and had interest from Georgia State, Georgia Southern and Central Florida among others.
Riley plans to sign during the early signing period which begins Dec. 19.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Riley had a breakout senior season and shot up the recruiting boards. 247Sports ranked him as a three-star prospect and the No. 16 recruit in South Carolina for Class of 2019.
The 6-foot, 172-pound Riley led the Falcons with five interceptions to go along with 28 tackles. He also caught 19 passes for 303 yards, four touchdowns and had six special teams’ touchdowns.
Haba, a 2017 Flora graduate, began his career at North Greenville and transferred to Scottsdale Community College in Arizona this year. The outside linebacker had a big year with 81 tackles, 17 ½ sacks and was named the Western States Football League Defensive Player of the Year.
Comments