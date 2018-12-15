Gamecock commit Zacch Pickens named SC’s Mr. Football

Zacch Pickens made it a clean sweep of the top high school football awards.
The T.L. Hanna defensive lineman and South Carolina commit was named the state’s Mr. Football on Saturday. He is the first defensive player to win the award since former Gamecock and current Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney did it in 2010.
Pickens previously won SC’s Gatorade Player of the Year and was named the state’s top lineman by the SC Football Coaches Association. He is the 10th future Gamecock to win Mr. Football and second in a row with Dakereon Joyner winning it last year.
The five-star prospect finished the season with 87 tackles, 15 for loss, six sacks and returned an interception for touchdown in the Class 5A state championship against Dutch Fork. It was T.L. Hanna’s first championship appearance since 1974.
Pickens also led the Yellow Jackets in rushing with 889 yards and scored 21 touchdowns. He wrapped up his high school career Saturday in SC by playing in the Shrine Bowl and will play in the Under Armour All-Star game Jan. 5 in Orlando, Fla.
Pickens will sign with South Carolina on Wednesday and enroll in January.
Other finalists were Summerville’s Jonathan Bennett, West Florence running back Ailym Ford, Wren quarterback Tyrell Jackson and Chester offensive lineman Wyatt Tunall.
