Just in: SC high school football championship games staying put in Columbia

Watch: Dutch Fork football celebrates third straight title Dutch Fork defeated TL Hanna 59-20 to win Class 5A football championship on Dec. 7, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dutch Fork defeated TL Hanna 59-20 to win Class 5A football championship on Dec. 7, 2018.

The South Carolina high school football state championships will remain at Williams-Brice Stadium.

On Tuesday, the SC High School League executive committee voted 13-2 In favor of keeping the games there for the 2019 season. Williams-Brice has hosted the Class 3A, 4A and 5A games have been since 2012.The Class A and 2A will remain at Benedict College.

In March, Clemson Director of Recruiting Thad Turnipseed and former Northwestern High head coach Kyle Richardson, a senior offensive assistant with the Tigers presented a proposal to the state’s athletic directors and the executive committee that would revamp the championships and hold them at Memorial Stadium or possibly rotating it with Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia every other year. Clemson hosted the state championships in 2008 and 2011.

Some of the proposal’s ideas include how the championship weekend itself can be a better experience for the players and their families, and bring in more revenue for everyone.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Notes



The executive committee voted 15-0 to keep the SCHSL at five classifications for the 2020-22 realignment. There has been five classifications since 2016-17 school year.

With the classifications set, now the realignment committee can begin discussions about the realignment. Realignment numbers will use the first 45-day enrollment numbers from each school the fall semester of the academic year before realignment takes effect. So, the committee must wait and see The enrollment number also will be just for grades 9 through 11 instead of 9 through 12 used in past realignments.