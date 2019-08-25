Hammond shut down, shut out in national TV game vs. Southern Columbia

Watch: Get to know Hammond quarterback Jackson Muschamp Hammond quarterback Jackson Muschamp discusses topics including why he likes to play quarterback, who his favorite NFL player and what he likes away from football Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hammond quarterback Jackson Muschamp discusses topics including why he likes to play quarterback, who his favorite NFL player and what he likes away from football

It was a week and an experience the Hammond football team won’t forget. It just wasn’t the result the Skyhawks were looking for.

Playing in front of a standing-room only crowd and national TV audience, the Skyhawks were overwhelmed Sunday by Pennsylvania-powerhouse Southern Columbia 36-0 at Edens Stadium. The loss snaps Hammond’s 25-game winning streak.

The game was a made-for-TV matchup and months in the making. It featured two of the top five-star prospects in the nation in Hammond’s Jordan Burch and Southern Columbia’s Justin Fleming. Burch has yet to commit to a college, while Fleming is committed to Ohio State.

Hammond turned the ball over six times, including five interceptions from quarterback Jackson Muschamp.

It was the second highly anticipated Columbia-area game of the weekend on an ESPN network. Dutch Fork and Mallard Creek (North Carolina) ended in a 27-27 tie Friday night because of stormy weather.

