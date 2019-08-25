High School Football
Hammond shut down, shut out in national TV game vs. Southern Columbia
It was a week and an experience the Hammond football team won’t forget. It just wasn’t the result the Skyhawks were looking for.
Playing in front of a standing-room only crowd and national TV audience, the Skyhawks were overwhelmed Sunday by Pennsylvania-powerhouse Southern Columbia 36-0 at Edens Stadium. The loss snaps Hammond’s 25-game winning streak.
The game was a made-for-TV matchup and months in the making. It featured two of the top five-star prospects in the nation in Hammond’s Jordan Burch and Southern Columbia’s Justin Fleming. Burch has yet to commit to a college, while Fleming is committed to Ohio State.
Hammond turned the ball over six times, including five interceptions from quarterback Jackson Muschamp.
It was the second highly anticipated Columbia-area game of the weekend on an ESPN network. Dutch Fork and Mallard Creek (North Carolina) ended in a 27-27 tie Friday night because of stormy weather.
This is story will be updated.
