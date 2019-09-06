Camden scores huge road win over Hartsville; Dutch Fork QB sets record in win

Watch: Ty Olenchuk sets Dutch Fork TD passing record Ty Olenchuk became Dutch Fork's all-time leading TD passer with a 73-yard score to Dorian Jacobs. Olecnhuk has 68 career TDs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ty Olenchuk became Dutch Fork's all-time leading TD passer with a 73-yard score to Dorian Jacobs. Olecnhuk has 68 career TDs.

Ty Olenchuk became Dutch Fork’s all-time touchdown passing leader as the Silver Foxes defeated cross-town foe Irmo, 47-7, on Friday night.

The win runs the Silver Foxes’ unbeaten streak to 28 games.

Olenchuk was 14-of-21 for 252 yards and four scores and didn’t play the final quarter. His third TD of the game, a 73-yarder to Dorian Jacobs in the second quarter, put Dutch Fork up 28-0. It was his 68th career TD, breaking the previous mark of 67 set by his brother Derek. Ty is less than 1,800 yards from breaking his brother’s all-time career passing yard mark.

Elijah Spencer, Jalin Hyatt and Nick Sowell also had TD catches for the Silver Foxes. Jon Hall ran for 80 yards and two TDs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The game was the first between first-year Irmo coach Aaron Brand and DF’s Tom Knotts. Brand spent 10 years on Knotts’ staff at Independence High School in Charlotte. The two hugged each other during post-game handshake.

Camden 41, Hartsville 27

Willis Lane ran for three second-half touchdowns as Camden handed Hartsville its first home loss since 2011.

Hartsville came in as the No. 2 ranked team in Class 4A. Camden was ranked in the top 10 in Class 3A and now is 3-0.

Camden led 14-6 at halftime and extended it to 28-6 in the third quarter. Joseph Byrnes had a nine-yard fumble return for a TD and Lane had a 1-yard run.

Lane’s 26-yard run in the fourth quarter put the Bulldogs up 41-20.

Chapin 32, Lugoff-Elgin 28

Roger Pedroni hit Xavier Short on a 32-yard pass with 22 seconds left to lift Chapin to a wild come-from-behind win over L-E.

Chapin led 17-7 at halftime before the Demons scored three straight times in the second half, capped off by Eli McGee’s TD run to make it 28-17.

Pedroni hit Short on a 13-yard score to get Chapin within 28-25 with 8:17 left.

After Chapin had the go-ahead TD, Lugoff-Elgin had a chance to win it but the pass was incomplete in the end zone to end the game.

Spring Valley 35, Brookland-Cayce 23

DQ Smith threw four touchdowns, three to Quanta Jackson, as the Vikings bounced back from season-opening loss to defeat the Bearcats.

Smith finished with 178 yards passing. Jackson had five catches for 50 yards. Hunter Rogers had four catches for 63 yards and a TD.

Gray Collegiate 56, Dreher 7

Hunter Helms threw for 416 yards and five touchdowns in Gray Collegiate’s win.

It is Helms’ third straight 400-yard passing game. Omarion Dollison had more than 200 yards receiving and three TDs for the War Eagles.

KZ Adams rushed for two scores.

White Knoll 49, Keenan 14

Quarterback Aveon Smith threw three TD passes and ran for another as White Knoll moved to 3-0 on the season.

Smith was 7-of-14 for 123 yards in the air and also rushed for 91. TJ lPeebles added 69 yards and two TD runs for the Wolves. Kennedy Ramsey had four catches for 98 and two scores for WK.

Keenan’s Javaris DeSant rushed for 122 yards and a TD and had a 99-yard kickoff return for a TD.

AC Fora 48, Columbia 0

Wise Segars threw for a pair of touchdowns and the Falcons’ defense returned two interceptions as the Falcons moved to 3-0 on the season.

Segars finished with 104 yards in the air on just three completions. He also caught a TD pass from Boyce Bankhead.

Zerad Godwin and Tyrell Green returned interceptions for touchdowns.

Westwood 38, Lower Richland 6

Ahmon Green threw two touchdowns to Cam Atkins and also ran for a TD in Westwood’s second straight victory.

Running back Deshawn Boyd also ran for two TDs for the Redhawks.

Jamison Ganzy had the lone score for LR.

Airport 28, Swansea 26

Nanders Lawrence caught two TD passes and ran for one in Airport’s victory.

Lawrence had three catches for 63 yards and 89 yards rushing, including a 47-yard TD run.

Quarterback Marcko Gilmore rushed for 131 yards and threw for three scores. Bruce Staley had a TD catch and rushed for 91 yards.

Saluda 49, Mid-Carolina 21

Noah Bell threw for three TDs and Montrevious Baker ran for three TDs in Saluda’s win.

Bell finished with 217 yards passing and Baker had 100 yards rushing.

Zaye Bryant had six catches for 137 yards and two TD catches.

Blake Arnoult had two TD passes and ran for one for M-C.

Heathwood Hall 35, Cardinal Newman 19

Ronnie Porter ran for three touchdowns and Alex Lewis added two as the Highlanders knocked off Cardinal Newman.

Porter’s third TD put the Highanders up 28-19 with 6:11 left. Lewis capped the scoring after Heathwood recovered a fumble. Lewis’ 8-yard run made it 35-19 with 51 seconds left.

Charlotte Country Day (NC) 24, Hammond 21

Jordan Burch ran for two scores and Jackson Muschamp had a TD pass in the loss as Hammond dropped to 1-2 on the season.

River Bluff 62, Pelion 0

Quarterback Jackson Stone threw for three TDs and ran for another as the Gators rolled to another victory.

Stone was 6-of-11 passing for 106 yards and also ran for 29.

Riley Myers led RB with 82 yards rushing and a TD. River Bluff outgained Pelion, 393-14.