Lexington-White Knoll rivalry, plus Week 6’s other top football games, predictions

Here are the top games to watch and predictions for Week 6 of high school football in the Midlands:

5 Can’t Miss Games

Abbeville (5-0) at Batesburg-Leesville (2-3): Region 2-2A opener for both teams. Abbeville is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and has a 27-game winning streak coming into the game. Abbeville has given up just 33 points this season. B-L quarterback Tre Robinson has thrown for 828 yards and eight touchdowns this season. Two of B-L’s three losses have been by one point, Newberry (21-20) and Lexington (20-19). Abbeville features South Carolina commit and Shrine Bowl offensive lineman Trai Jones. All-time series is tied 21-21.

Dutch Fork (5-0-1) at Chapin (3-2): Both teams feature high-scoring offenses. Chapin has scored 30 or more points in four of five games this year while Dutch Fork is averaging 44.7 points a game. Biggest difference is that Dutch Fork defense is giving up just 8.8 points a game while Chapin gives up 33.2. Dutch Fork leads all-time series 5-2. Dutch Fork quarterback Ty Olenchuk needs 102 passing yards to go over 7,000 for his career and seven more touchdowns to break the school’s all-time TD mark of 91 set by Matt Colburn.

Gray Collegiate (2-3) at Lamar (5-1): Last non-region test for Gray Collegiate, which snapped Lamar’s 28-game home winning streak last season and enters the game coming off a bye. War Eagles have a 1-2-3 punch on offense in QB Hunter Helms, RB KZ Adams and WR Omarion Dollison.. Lamar QB Cam Galloway suffered a season-ending injury last year against Gray but is back healthy. Silver Foxes are averaging 45.3 points a game.

South Pointe (5-0) at Westwood (4-1): Westwood looking for first win in fourth try against South Pointe. Both teams boast strong defenses. Westwood has given up just 54 points (10.8) a game while Stallions are giving up just 12.4 per contest. Westwood defense has forced nine turnovers and has two defensive touchdowns this season. Zykeif Johnson leads Redhawks with three interceptions. Jaden Hicklin and Rontarious Aldridge have combined for 11 of South Pointe’s 17 sacks this season. South Pointe is coached by former South Carolina Gamecock DeVonte Holloman.

White Knoll (5-0) at Lexington (5-1): Big rivalry matchup to start Region 5-5A play. Lexington gave up more than 300 yards of offense in a win to Spring Valley quarterback DQ Smith last week and now get to face Aveon Smith. The White Knoll QB had nine total touchdowns in win over Gray Collegiate two weeks ago. Smith has 1,368 yards of offense and 24 touchdowns this season. Lexington running back Ahmaad Bynem-Scott has three straight 100-yard rushing games. Lexington leads all-time series 14-5. White Knoll is 5-0 for the first time since 2013 and has never started the season 6-0.

Week 6 Midlands game schedule, predictions

Predictions from The State’s Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing. (All games at 7:30 p.m.)

Thursday

Columbia at CA Johnson at Memorial (Lou-CA Johnson Chris-CA Johnson)

Fairfield Central at Keenan (Lou-Fairfield; Chris-Fairfield)

Friday

Abbeville at Batesburg-Leesville (Lou-Abbeville; Chris-Abbeville)

Ben Lippen at Wilson Hall (Lou-Ben Lippen; Chris-Ben Lippen)

Calhoun County at Eau Claire at Keenan (Lou-Calhoun; Chris-Calhoun)

Cardinal Newman at Pinewood Prep (Lou-Cardinal Newman; Chris-Cardinal Newman)

Crestwood at AC Flora at Memorial Stadium (Lou-AC Flora; Chris-AC Flora)

Dreher at Lower Richland (Lou-Lower Richland; Chris-Lower Richland)

Dutch Fork at Chapin (Lou-Dutch Fork; Chris-Dutch Fork)

Gray Collegiate at Lamar (Lou-Gray Collegiate; Chris-Gray Collegiate)

Hammond at Augusta Christian (Lou-Hammond; Chris-Hammond)

Heathwood Hall at Porter-Gaud (Lou-Heathwood; Chris-Heathwood)

Lancaster at Richland Northeast at Harry Parone Stadium (Lou-Lancaster; Chris-Lancaster)

Lugoff-Elgin at Sumter (Lou-Sumter; Chris-Sumter)

Mid-Carolina at Emerald (Lou-Mid-Carolina; Chris-Emerald)

Midland Valley at Airport (Lou-Airport; Chris-Airport)

Newberry at Woodruff (Lou-Newberry; Chris-Woodruff)

North Augusta at Brookland-Cayce (Lou-Brookland-Cayce; Chris-Brookland-Cayce)

North Central at Central (Lou-Central; Chris-Central)

Northside Christian at Cathedral (Lou-Northside; Chris-Northside)

Richard Winn at Newberry Academy (Lou-Richard Winn; Chris-Richard Winn)

Ridge View at York (Lou-Ridge View; Chris-Ridge View)

Silver Bluff at Saluda (Lou-Saluda; Chris-Saluda)

South Pointe at Westwood (Lou-Westwood; Chris-South Pointe)

Spring Valley at Irmo (Lou-Spring Valley; Chris-Irmo)

Swansea at Gilbert (Lou-Gilbert; Chris-Gilbert)

White Knoll at Lexington (Lou-White Knoll; Chris-White Knoll)

WW King at Jefferson Davis (Lou-Jefferson Davis; Chris-Jefferson Davis)

Season Totals for predictions

Lou Bezjak: 111-38-1

Chris Dearing: 117-32-1

SC Prep Media Polls

A look at this week’s SC High School Football Prep Media Polls. First-place votes are in parentheses.

SCHSL

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (12); 2. Byrnes’; 3. Fort Dorchester; 4. Dorman; 5. Sumter; 6. T.L. Hanna; 7. Gaffney; 8. River Bluff; 9. Clover; 10. Carolina Forest

Also receiving votes: West Florence, White Knoll, Berkeley, Westside

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12); 2. Daniel; 3.North Myrtle Beach; 4. South Pointe; 5. Wilson; 6. AC Flora ; 7. Walhalla ; 8. Hartsville ; 9. Wren; 10. Travelers Rest

Others receiving votes: Eastside, Westwood, BHP, Greenville

Class 3A

1. Dillon (8); 2. Chapman (4); 3. Camden; 4. Chester ; 5. May River ; 6. Wade Hampton ; 7. Gilbert ; 8. Strom Thurmond ; 9. Aynor ; 10. Marion

Others receiving votes: Woodruff, Cheraw

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (11); 2. Barnwell (1); 3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 4. Southside Christian; 5. Oceanside Collegiate; 6. Timberland; 7. Saluda; 8. Whale Branch; 9. Andrew Jackson; 10. St. Joseph’s

Others receiving votes- Gray Collegiate, Andrews, Lee Central, Mullins, Woodland

Class A

1. Lamar (5); 2. Wagener-Salley (6); 3. Green Sea Floyds (1); 4. (tie) Lake View, Branchville; 6. C.E. Murray; 7. Blackville-Hilda; 8. Baptist Hill; 9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

10. Denmark-Olar; Others receiving votes- Great Falls, Cross

SCISA

Class 3A

1. Hammond (6); 2. Laurence Manning; 3. First Baptist; 4. Heathwood Hall; 5. Porter-Gaud

Also receiving votes: Ben Lippen

Class 2A

1. Robert E. Lee (5); 2. Trinity-Byrnes (1); 3. Orangeburg Prep; 4. Florence Christian; 5. Hilton Head Christian

Also receiving votes: None

Class A

1. Thomas Heyward (6); 2. Carolina Academy; 3. Pee Dee Academy; 4. Bethesda Academy; 5. Colleton Prep

Also receiving votes: Dorchester Academy, Dillon Christian

8-man

1. Andrew Jackson (5); 2. Clarendon Hall (1); 3. St. John’s Christian; 4. Richard Winn Academy; 5. Jefferson Davis

Also receiving votes: Palmetto Christian, Holly Hill Academy