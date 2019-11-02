River Bluff tops rival Lexington; Spring Valley earns playoff spot; Dutch Fork stays unbeaten

River Bluff tops rival Lexington; Spring Valley earns playoff spot; Dutch Fork perfect

Before the game, Braden Walker delivered an emotional message to his team.

Then, the River Bluff senior backed up his words with a four-touchdown night to help the Gators defeated rival Lexington, 37-20, on Friday night.

It was RB’s second straight win over its rival and secured a home playoff game for the second straight year.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Walker had 138 of his 181 yards and three scores in the second half. River Bluff trailed 14-7 at halftime but scored 17 points in a 2:08 span in the third quarter to lead 23-14.

Riley Myers added a 33-yard TD run on the final play of the third quarter to make it 30-14. The Gators finished with 426 yards of offense, 375 on the ground.

Ahmaad Bynem-Scott rushed for 191 yards and three touchdowns. Bynem-Scott had TD runs of 55 and 70 in the first half.

Lexington finished third in Region 5-5A and will be on the road for the playoffs.

Dutch Fork 41, White Knoll 14

Dutch Fork Dutch Fork ran its winning streak to 35 games and capped another unbeaten regular season.

Ty Olenchuk threw five touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Silver Foxes defeated White Knoll, 41-14 on Friday night.

The Silver Foxes will be home for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Olenchuk finished with 199 yards passing. Four of Olenchuk’s TDs went to Jalin Hyatt, who finished with seven catches for 115 yards.

Spring Valley 42, Blythewood 21

DQ Smith threw three touchdown passes and Spring Valley clinched a playoff berth and first-round home game with a win over Blythewood.

Smith was 19-of-21 for 212 yards. He also ran for 53 yards and a TD. Hunter Rogers caught three passes for 63 yards and a TD and also threw a 60-yard TD pass to Quanta Jackson to put the Vikings up 34-21 with 11:49 left. Jackson also had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Elijah Bryant led Spring Valley with five catches for 97 yards.

Blythewood quarterback Josh Strickland threw for 305 yards but was picked off twice. Running back Brandon Edwards ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns and also caught six passes for 102 yards.

Blythewood must wait and see if it receives an at-large berth.

Gilbert 46, Pelion 20

Jy Tolen threw five touchdown passes and Ty Walker added two TD runs as Gilbert pulled away in the third quarter to defeat Pelion.

The Indians went unbeaten in the region for the second time in three years.

Tolen finished with 205 yards on 9-of-14 passing. Matt Reed had three catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns.

Walker rushed for 156 yards.

Pelion quarterback Jacob Osmanski threw for two scores and ran for one.

Lower Richland 25, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 14

Lower Richland finished with a perfect region record.

Jamison Ganzy threw touchdown passes to Jabez Taylor and Travis Reese and Jeremy Barney also ran for a TD.

AC Flora 51, Dreher 13

Dontorian Best rushed for two touchdowns and Tyler Robinson rushed for 126 yards as the Falcons defeated their rivals.

AC Flora rushed for 332 yards and finished with 483 yards of total offense.

Marquez Cunningham had an 80-yard interception return for touchdown.

Batesburg-Leesville 28, Saluda 24

Tre Robinson’s 7-yard TD pass to Marvin Gantt with 23 seconds left gave Batesburg-Leesville a win and second place finish in Region 2-2A.

B-L trailed 24-14 going to fourth quarter but Amah-Dre Leaphart scored on a 4-yard run with 10:18 left. Leaphart finished with 104 yards and 2 TDs.

Robinson was 14-of-17 for 175 yards and a TD.

Saluda’s Noah Bell threw for 134 yards and ran for 99 with three total TDs.

Cardinal Newman 27, Ben Lippen 20

Payton Cooper scored on a 54-yard run in the third quarter to break a 20-20 as the Cardinals went on to defeat the Falcons.

Jalen Crumpton led CN with 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Will Taylor threw for 144 yards and three scores and rushed for 129 yards to lead Ben Lippen.

Hammond 42, Heathwood Hall 7

The Skyhawks won their ninth straight game and head into SCISA 3A playoffs as the No. 1 seed.

CJ Stokes ran for a TD and Hammond turned in another dominating performance on defense.

Camden 65, Keenan 34

Anthony Lyles threw for a TD, ran for a TD and caught a TD pass as Camden clinched the No. 1 seed from Region 4-3A.

Mikah Davis added 150 yards rushing and two TDs and went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

Quarterback Jaffari Pearson threw for 150 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score.

Eau Claire 20, Columbia 16

Shamrocks picked up their first win of the year and clinched the final playoff spot from Region 3-2A.

Gray Collegiate 48, CA Johnson 7

Hunter Helms threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns as Gray Collegiate clinched its second straight Region 3-2A title.

Omarion Dollison had 160 yards receiving and two scores. KZ Adams went over 100 yards rushing and had two TDs.

The War Eagles defense picked off four passes and recovered two fumbles.

Ridge View 35, Lancaster 9

Andre Washington threw three touchdown passes, including two to Jordan Smith, as the Blazers won their regular-season finale.

Ridge View hosts a first-round game next week. Cincere Scott also had a touchdown catch and the Blazers recovered a fumble in the end zone.

Westwood 52, Richland Northeast 6

Ahmon Green threw three TDs and Nick Gilliam and Julian Milligan each rushed for two scores in Westwood’s win.

The Redhawks will be on the road for a first-round playoff game.

Nation Ford 47, Chapin 41

Quarterback Gabe Huitt threw for 358 yards and two scores as Nation Ford won the high-scoring game over Chapin.

Nathan Mahaffey added two scores and two TDs for Nation Ford. Mahaffey’s 1-yard run put Nation Ford up 41-34 with 8:31 left. Petey Tuipulotu added six catches for 173 yards and a TD.

The two teams combined for 999 yards of offense.

Chapin quarterback Roger Pedroni was 18-of-27 for 280 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 78 and two TDs. Receiver Zavier Short caught four passes for 102 yards.

Chapin must wait and see if it will get an at-large berth in the playoffs.