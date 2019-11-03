Rosters set for second annual Metro Bowl all-star football game

Rosters have been released for the inaugural Metro Bowl All-Star game on Saturday.

The game will be held Dec. 20 at Brookland-Cayce at p.m. and feature some of the top senior players from more than 40 public and private schools in the Midlands.

Each school was guaranteed of at least one player with Class 4A and 5A schools getting two. No more than four players were selected from each school excluding specialists such as kickers and long snappers.

Dreher’s Treigh Sullivan is the head coach for the East team while Gilbert’s Chad Leaphart is head coach for the West.

East Squad

Quarterbacks: Jamison Ganzy, Lower Richland; Josh Strickland, Blythewood

Running Backs: Marquel Brown, Spring Valley; Javaris DeSant, Keenan

Receivers: David Patten, Blythewood; Cincere Scott, Ridge View; Christian Horn, Westwood; Hunter Rogers, Spring Valley; Landon Goodwin, Camden; Fred Archie, Lower Richland

Tight Ends: Jordan McGee, Sumter

Offensive Lineman: James Reedy, Cardinal Newman; Matt Brown, Westwood; Matthew Littlefield, North Central; Kalus Benjamin, Crestwood; Banks Mosier, Camden; David Shealy, Dreher; Michael Earley, AC Flora; Dallas Carraway, Spring Valley; Kyliek Baxter, Lakewood

Defensive Linemen: Deaundre Brown, Ridge View; Jovaughn Huger, Lower Richland; Patrick Jenkins, Ridge View; John Copley, Camden; Damondre Anderson, CA Johnson; Alex Thrash, Camden; Charles Grant, Crestwood

Linebackers: Alex Jenkins, Dreher; Kirkland Boone, Sumter; Josh Hair, AC Flora; Amari Martin, Lakewood; John Porter, Richland Northeast; C.J. Johnson, Westwood; Donte Coleman, Sumter

Defensive Backs: DeIrvin Grate, Columbia; Donqua Wilson, AC Flora; Sean Artiss, Westwood; Shytrell O’neil, Eau Claire; Dwight Jacobs, Ridge View; Marcus Alston, Fairfield Central; Jasper Tucker, Lugoff-Elgin

Kicker: Steven McGarity K Chester

Athletes: Austin Bowers, North Central; Ryan Campbell, Dreher

West squad

Quarterbacks: Roger Pedroni, Chapin; Jy Tolen, Gilbert

Running Backs: Jon Hall, Dutch Fork; Ahmaad Bynem-Scott, Lexington; Deonte Baker, Brookland-Cayce;

Receivers: Shauntrel Hendrix, Batesburg-Leesville; Dallan Wright, Saluda; Trenton Higgins, Gray Collegiate; Tyson Trottier, WR River Bluff; Matt Reed, Gilbert; Deandre Harris, Gilbert

Tight End: Blake Arnoult, Mid-Carolina

Offensive Linemen: Darrius Dennis, Batesburg-Leesville; AJ Farchione, River Bluff; Antonio Carter, Orangeburg-Wilkinson; Wheslen McLeod, Gray Collegiate; Jabari Avery, Irmo; Je’Marius Fludd, Calhoun County; Byran Mims, Brookland-Cayce

Defensive Linemen: Jay Reese, Ben Lippen; DeAndre Cook, Gilbert; Kenya Macon, Swansea; Demanti Jones, Brookland-Cayce; Lindan Colter, River Bluff; Shelton Bibbs, White Knoll

Linebackers: Drew Howell, Gilbert; Kentrell Caldwell, Newberry; Jarvis McClurkin, Dutch Fork; Saul Diaz, Hammond; Reagan Cherry, Saluda; Jajuan Johnson, White Knoll; Vernard Ramage, Batesburg-Leesville

Defensive Backs: Josh Joyner, Orangeburg-Wilkinson; Tailyn Caldwell, Newberry; Cade Gentry, Saluda; Anthony Demasi, Dutch Fork; Niko Austin, Pelion; Shaq Garvin, River Bluff; Malachi Brown, Brookland-Cayce

Kicker: Drew Dominick, Mid-Carolina

Athletes: Marco Gilmore, Airport; Noah Bell, Saluda; Tristan Allen, Lexington; Az’hane Salaam, Heathwood Hall