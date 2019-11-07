Few wins and ‘ecstatic’ to be there. How SC playoffs have room for struggling teams

It didn’t hit Eau Claire’s Brandon Carlos until he got home last Friday night after the win over Columbia High School.

Carlos admitted he got a little emotional after the Shamrocks’ 20-14 victory over Columbia. It was Eau Claire’s first win of the year — and it guaranteed them a spot in the playoffs.

The Shamrocks (1-9, 1-3 region) finished fourth in five-team Region 3-2A, where the top four teams make the postseason. Eau Claire heads to Burke on Friday for a first-round game and the school’s first playoff appearance since 2013.

“When I got home, I did start to cry because going to the playoffs is an experience I never had before,” Carlos said. “To be honest I thought the season was over. But once (quarterback) Shytrell O’neil started scoring and we started winning, I was like, ‘We are going to go to the playoffs.’ It is a blessing to be able to go.”

Forty-one of the 150 teams to make the playoffs in South Carolina this year have a losing overall record, which raises the question of whether too many teams are allowed in the postseason — or if the entire system needs to change.

Eau Claire missed out on the playoffs last year despite a 4-6 overall record. They were winless a year ago in region play, and a team’s region finish determines their postseason fate.

The Shamrocks this year are looking at the playoffs as an opportunity.

“We had a rough season and we played a lot of good teams,” Eau Claire coach Michael Kelly said. “Our guys gave it everything they had (last week). Now, everyone is 0-0.”

Eau Claire is one of two 1-9 teams in this year’s South Carolina High School League playoffs. Dixie also is 1-9 in Class A, but that’s not even the worst record entering the postseason. In Class A, Hemingway went 0-10 in the regular season and were hosting a first-round game against Scott’s Branch on Thursday night.

The Tigers were part of four-team Region 6-A, and the top three teams were guaranteed a spot in the playoffs based on the brackets formed from the 2018-20 realignment. But Creek Bridge High School, one of the teams in the region, closed after last year and merged with Mullins High. Because of that, Lake View, Green Sea Floyds and Hemingway all got into the playoffs from Region 6-A.

This is a rare down year for Hemingway, which played for Lower State title last year and won 12 games last year.

“We’ve pretty much look at it as another opportunity, new season,” said first-year Hemingway coach Charlie Richards, who also coached at Keenan and was an assistant at Irmo last year. “My guys are still fighting. We’re a young inexperienced group. It’s definitely not an ideal year for the playoffs. We had a team in our region close its school down in the middle of a cycle so we only had three teams.”

SCHSL assistant commissioner Charlie Wentzky called the Hemingway situation an “anomaly” that likely would have been avoided had Creek Bridge not closed.

“We are concerned about the image of it,” Wentzy said, “but that is how the bracket was set up.”

It isn’t the first time a winless or one-win team has gotten into the playoffs. Under the old Big 16 system, which was made up of 16 largest schools in the state by enrollment, all teams were guaranteed a playoff spot no matter their record.

Playoff spots nowadays are determined by region finish, so a team could go winless in non-region play and then win all of its region games to make the playoffs. Beaufort, which competes in four-team Region 7-4A, went 1-5 outside of their region before going 3-0 and winning the region.

So what are some possible solutions?

Some coaches and fans have said they would be in favor of eliminating a round of the playoffs, which would reward the teams with better regular-season records and reduce the amount of teams that qualify for the playoffs.

“It would be nice to possibly see a change, maybe a points system and/or the top two in the region,” said Hemingway’s Richards.

SC Varsity publisher Jim Baxter proposed that the playoffs just allow region champions and second-place finishers plus with the rest by eight at-large berths — or simply just take the region champion and the region’s second-place team.

Any changes would have to be decided by each of South Carolina’s five classifications. The number of the teams making the playoffs and the playoff bracket are decided on by each class and ultimately approved by the SCHSL executive committee.

Change could come with realignment for the 2020-22 seasons. There are likely going to be more teams in Class A, which should greatly decrease the possibility of a winless or one-win team making the postseason. Until then, teams like Eau Claire and Hemingway will get a shot to have that postseason experience.

“We are just ecstatic we can go to the playoffs. It is going to be an experience for us,” EC quarterback Shytrell O’neil said.

