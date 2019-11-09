Dutch Fork, Hammond, Gilbert, River Bluff roll. Newberry knocks out defending champs

Ty Olenchuk added another record to his resume and Dutch Fork is moving on in the playoffs.

Olenchuk became the school’s all-time passing yards leader as the Silver Foxes defeated Chapin, 55-10, in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

It extended the Silver Foxes’ unbeaten mark to 36 games. Dutch Fork will host Wando next week.

Olenchuk finished 13-of-19 for 281 yards and three touchdowns in the game. His 22-yard pass to Elijah Spencer on the final play of the first half gave him the all-time yards mark.

“I coached Chris Leak who won a national championship at Florida and he throws every bit as good as Chris Leak,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said of Olenchuk.

Olenchuk now has 8,134 yards, breaking his brother Derek’s mark of 8,039. He also broke his brother’s career passing TDs mark earlier this year.

“He is the one who brought me up and made me a quarterback,” Ty said of his brother Derek. “He told me freshman year I’m going to make you a quarterback and you are going to beat all of my records. To think back to that and be here, it’s pretty amazing.”

Mason Wilkinson caught two of Olenchuk’s TDs and Elijah Spencer had the other. Spencer also had a TD run on a reverse. Tennessee commit Jalin Hyat had four catches for 104 yards.

Dimarco Johnson had two interceptions, including a 93-yard return for TD. Johnson now has eight career interceptions, which ties the school record.

Newberry 14, Chester 7

OT Sims scored on a 39-yard run with 3:34 left to help the Bulldogs knock off the defending state champs in the first round of the 3A playoffs.

Sims’ game-winning score came on fourth-and-one.

Zay Chalmers had Newberry’s other score on a punt return for a touchdown.

Fort Dorchester 31, Lexington 3

De’Andre Sabb ran for two touchdowns as Fort D defeated Lexington in first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Lexington ends season at 7-4.

Fort Dorchester held Lexington to 156 yards of offense. Ahmaad Bynem-Scott led Lexington with 95 yards rushing.

River Bluff 42, West Ashley 7

Braden Walker ran for 175 yards and four touchdowns in River Bluff’s win in the 5A playoffs.

The Gators travel to Carolina Forest next week.

RB quarterback Jackson Stone was 9-of-11 for 150 yards and two touchdowns.The Gators had 414 yards of total offense.

Laurens 43, Blythewood 40

Laurens survived a wild fourth quarter to defeat Blythewood in the first round of the 5A playoffs.

The two teams combined for 42 points in the final quarter.

Blythewood led 26-21 going into the fourth quarter on Josh Strickland’s 28-yard TD pass to Joshua Burrell.

Laurens Duane Martin answered with a pair of rushing TDs to make it 36-26 with 7:11 left. Martin finished with 232 yards and four TDs.

Blythewood scored less than a minute later on a 35-yard pass from Strickland to Noble Cooper to make it 36-34.

The two teams traded scores as Strickland hit David Patten on a 40-yard pass with three minutes left to get the Bengals within 43-40. Blythewood couldn’t recover the onside kick and Laurens ran out the clock.

Strckland was 32-of-52 for 468 yards and six TDs. Patten (133), Burrell (124) and Cooper (102) all had more than 100 yards receiving

Summerville 14, Lugoff-Elgin 10

Antonio Robertson scored with 21 seconds left to give the Green Wave the win in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.

L-E finishes its season at 4-7.

Westwood 70, Eastside 52

Ahmon Green threw for three scores and ran for three scores in Westwood’s record-setting win over Eastside in the Class 4A playoffs.

The 70 points were the most scored in a game in school history. Westwood faces Daniel in the second round of the playoffs.

Christian Horn had two TD catches and Nick Gilliam ran for two scores.

AC Flora 36, Walhalla 26

Matt Pack ran for two scores in his return from injury as Falcons rallied from a second-quarter deficit to win their first-round game in Class 4A playoffs.

AC Flora hosts Ridge View next week in the second round.

Eriq Rice added a TD catch and threw for a score. Wise Segars’ pass to Rice gave the Falcons their first lead at 30-26 in the third quarter. AC Flora trailed 20-10 at one point in the second quarter.

The Falcons defense shut out the Razorbacks in the second half.

Ridge View 33, Travelers Rest 14

Andre Washington hit Jordan Smith with a go-ahead TD pass in the third quarter as the Blazers won their opener in the 4A playoffs.

Washington also added a TD run for Ridge View, which faces AC Flora next week.

Lower Richland 20, Marlboro County 14

Jeremy Barney threw for two touchdowns and ran for one as the Diamond Hornets are moving on to the second round of the 4A playoffs.

LR hosts Airport in the second round next week. Airport won the earlier matchup between the two teams in September.

Gilbert 56, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 6

Jy Tolen threw for 336 yards and five touchdowns as Gilbert rolled in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.

The Indians racked 519 yards of offense and scored 49 points in the first half.

Alec Holt led Gilbert with four catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Camden 43, Clinton 14

Mikah Davis ran for three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ win in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Jaffari Pearson threw for 212 yards and a TD and Marcellus Juggins had a 70-yard interception return for a score.

Gray Collegiate 42, Fox Creek 7

Hunter Helms threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns and the War Eagles advanced to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Gray will host St. Joseph’s next week.

Omarion Dollison had more than 200 yards receiving and three scores for GCA. KZ Adams added 159 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Hammond 49, Augusta Christian 6

CJ Stokes ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns in Hammond’s win in the first round of the SCISA 3A playoffs.

The Skyhawks host Heathwood next week.

Jackson Muschamp added a TD run and threw a TD pass to Andre Wilson Jordan Burch had a TD run in the first quarter to make it 7-0. Muschamp finished with 184 yards passing.

Heathwood Hall 3, Cardinal Newman 0 (OT)

Grayson Tanner’s 22-yard field goal in overtime gave the Highlanders a win over the Cardinals in the first round of the SCISA 3A playoffs.

Heathwood will travel to Hammond next week in the semifinals.

Ben Lippen 26, First Baptist 10

Willie Reed-Simmons ran for 155 yards and a TD as Ben Lippen upset First Baptist in the first round of the SCISA 3A playoffs.

Ben Lippen travels to Laurence Manning next week.

Quarterback Will Taylor ran for two scores and added a TD pass. The Falcons held First Baptist to 23 points under their scoring average.

Saluda 42, Blacksburg 6

Noah Bell threw for five touchdowns in Saluda’s opening win of the Class 2A playoffs.

Bell finished with 246 yards passing. Dallan Wright had three TD catches and Jervon Witt had the other two.

Buford 43, CA Johnson 34

Desmond Martin had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown and Nate Henderson had a 99-yard kickoff return for a score in CAJ’s loss in the first round of the 2A playoffs.

CAJ finishes at 4-7.