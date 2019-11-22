Tears of joy! Hammond captures third-straight football state championship

Many celebrated together on the field and sidelines. Some celebrated alone.

And as Hammond defeated Laurence Manning 49-21 in the SCISA Class 3A football state championship game Friday night, many tears were shed.

“I just thought about all the memories that I’ve had as a little kid playing football, coming up and winning three state championships,” senior linebacker Saul Diaz said. “It means so much to me.”

Quarterback Jackson Muschamp threw for two touchdowns in the game played at Benedict College’s Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. Defender and tailback Jordan Burch had two rushing scores, while fellow senior Fabian Goodman recorded three interceptions.

And as the final seconds ticked off the clock, it was Diaz, Burch and Goodman sitting together and crying on the bench — an emotional and victorious end to their Hammond football careers.

“It means they care,” head coach Erik Kimrey said. “It was a great year a lot of class with a first-class group of seniors. ... It means they challenged themselves and they care about the game of football, and they care about each other.”

CJ Stokes scored twice and Bradley Dunn also found the endzone for Hammond.

The Skyhawks (12-2) won their third straight title, 17th in school history and 10th since Kimrey took over as coach in 2004.

It was the second time in three seasons Hammond defeated Laurence Manning in the title game. Hammond’s senior class closed out their career as part of 45 victories.

“You just think back to everything we’ve done and you just know that we all love each other and we all got each other’s back,” Diaz said. “I just love them and I can’t say enough about them.”

SCISA CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE

Friday

8-man

Andrew Jackson 44, St. John’s Christian 28

Class 3A

Hammond 49, Laurence Manning 21

Saturday

Class A

Thomas Heyward vs. Bethesda Academy, 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Hilton Head Christian vs. Trinity-Byrnes, 6 p.m.