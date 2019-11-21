Ridge View football moves 1 win away from first title trip in more than 2 decades

For the first time in more than a decade, Ridge View football is headed to state semifinals.

Andre Washington threw two touchdowns and ran for another and the Blazers defense forced four-first half turnovers to defeat Daniel, 35-28, on Thursday in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.

Ridge View travels to the Wren-Greenville winner next week in the 4A Upper State championship. It is Ridge View’s first trip to the state semifinals since 2007. The Blazers haven’t made it to the state title game since 1998.

Ridge View jumped out early on Daniel, leading 14-7. The Blazers made it 21-7 in the second quarter on Miquel Mason’s interception return for a touchdown.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Leading 28-21 in the fourth quarter, Cincere Scott scored on a TD run to make it 35-21. Daniel answered on Alex Herron run to cut it to 35-28. But the Blazers recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

We’re going to the Upper State Final! #iLoveThatView pic.twitter.com/oN5oZrZPxx — Ridge View Football (@RidgeViewF_Ball) November 22, 2019