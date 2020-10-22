Fairfield Central to miss next two football games because of COVID-19

Fairfield Central High School football will have to wait for a shot to win a chance to win a region title.

Friday’s Griffins game at Mid-Carolina has been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 test, Fairfield Central coach Demetrius Davis confirmed Thursday.

Fairfield Central also canceled its game next week against Lancaster. The standard quarantine period is 14 days after the last close contact with a person while they were contagious with COVID-19, according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

According to the DHEC dashboard released Tuesday, there were five or least positive cases in the school but none in last 30 days. The dashboard will be updated on Friday.

No makeup date has been set for the Mid-Carolina game. The Griffins won’t be allowed to return to practice until Nov.5, a day before the end of the regular season.

The Griffins already have clinched a playoff spot after last week’s win over Chester but were looking to win the region outright. Fairfield Central is 3-1 on the season and are ranked No. 9 in Class 3A state poll.

Mid-Carolina found a replacement this week and will host Manning, which was scheduled to play Fort Mill.

Fairfield is one of two Midlands teams to have games postponed this week. North Central canceled its game against Central last week after COVID-19 concerns. The Knights will play Cheraw on Nov. 2 in its first game back after two-week quarantine.

Other games around the state postponed this week include May River-Hilton Head and TL Hanna-Hillcrest.

Thirty of the area’s 32 public high schools have had to reschedule or cancel games, either because of their own issues related to the virus or because of COVID-19 impacts to their opponents.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

S.C. high school teams are playing a shortened seven-game season during the pandemic, and teams are playing region contests first. Those games help determine playoff seeding.

The season started a little more than a month later than originally planned. The regular season ends Nov. 6 with the playoffs starting a week later.