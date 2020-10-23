The State in Columbia SC Logo
Live scores, Friday night updates from high school football in the Midlands

Follow along for scores and news update from this week’s high school football games. Look below for in-game reports from The State’s Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing.

Friday’s Midlands schedule

Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud

Blythewood vs. Ridge View

Brookland-Cayce at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Cardinal Newman at Hammond

Chesnee at Airport

Dreher at AC Flora

Edisto at Pelion

Gray Collegiate at Newberry

Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall

Lamar at CA Johnson

Lexington at Chapin

Lower Richland at Keenan

Lugoff-Elgin at Irmo

Manning at Mid-Carolina

Marlboro County at Camden

Richard Winn at Jefferson Davis

River Bluff at White Knoll

Spring Valley at Dutch Fork

Swansea at Gilbert

Westwood vs. Richland Northeast

Saturday’s games

Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda

New Hope Leadership at Northside Christian

Thursday’s scores

Columbia 30, Eau Claire 8

Games postponed because of COVID-19

Central at North Central (Won’t be made up)

Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina (Nov. 7)

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
