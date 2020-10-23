High School Football
Live scores, Friday night updates from high school football in the Midlands
Follow along for scores and news update from this week’s high school football games. Look below for in-game reports from The State’s Lou Bezjak and Chris Dearing.
Friday’s Midlands schedule
Ben Lippen at Porter-Gaud
Blythewood vs. Ridge View
Brookland-Cayce at Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Cardinal Newman at Hammond
Chesnee at Airport
Dreher at AC Flora
Edisto at Pelion
Gray Collegiate at Newberry
Heathwood Hall at Wilson Hall
Lamar at CA Johnson
Lexington at Chapin
Lower Richland at Keenan
Lugoff-Elgin at Irmo
Manning at Mid-Carolina
Marlboro County at Camden
Richard Winn at Jefferson Davis
River Bluff at White Knoll
Spring Valley at Dutch Fork
Swansea at Gilbert
Westwood vs. Richland Northeast
Saturday’s games
Batesburg-Leesville at Saluda
New Hope Leadership at Northside Christian
Thursday’s scores
Columbia 30, Eau Claire 8
Games postponed because of COVID-19
Central at North Central (Won’t be made up)
Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina (Nov. 7)
