Dutch Fork, Hammond win playoff tuneups. Gray Collegiate, Chapin score big in wins

Hammond’s Cam Scott runs for a long touchdown against Heathwood Hall. Jeff Blake Photo

Dutch Fork’s offense shined early and the defense turned in another solid performance in the regular season finale Friday night.

The Silver Foxes scored on three of their first four possessions on their way to a 35-7 win over South Pointe in a matchup of South Carolina powerhouse programs over the past decade. It extended the Silver Foxes’ unbeaten streak to 46 games.

Dutch Fork has won four straight Class 5A championships while South Pointe won four straight titles in two classifications from 2014-17.

It also was supposed to be a reunion between Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts and South Pointe’s De’Vonte Holloman. Holloman played for Knotts at Charlotte Independence High School. But Holloman missed Friday night’s game after being ejected from a JV contest the night before, school officials told The Rock Hill Herald.

Dutch Fork quarterback Will Taylor threw a pair of touchdowns to Antonio Williams, including a 60-yarder on the game’s third play. Taylor finished with 276 yards on 19-of-31 passing.

Backup running back Marcus Taylor, subbing in for an injured Jarvis Green, rushed for 151 yards and three touchdowns. Williams caught six passes for 106 yards.

Dutch Fork’s defense held South Pointe to 55 yards in the first half and outgained the Stallions, 460-183.

South Carolina commit O’Mega Blake played the first half at quarterback for South Pointe and second at receiver. Blake threw for just 19 yards and had five carries for 11 yards.

Dutch Fork is off next week and will begin the playoffs at home Nov. 13.

Chapin 55, Irmo 38

Bennett Galloway scored four touchdowns and freshman quarterback Jayden Bradford threw for four scores as Chapin dominated the second half in a victory over Irmo Friday night at Cecil Woolbright Field.

It was the second half kickoff that started the turnaround. Galloway, a junior speedster, hauled in the kickoff at his 18-yard line, broke through a small wall and then outraced the coverage team to give the Eagles a 34-31 lead.

Irmo (4-2) responded on the next drive with a 16-yard run but after that, it was all Chapin (4-2). Galloway added touchdown runs of eight and four yards to give the Eagles the lead for good. Bradford then capped things off with a 14-yard scoring strike to Zavier Short, his third receiving touchdown of the game.

Galloway finished with 153 rushing and over 200 return yards to go with his four touchdowns. He scored on runs of 40, 4 and 8 yards to go along with his 82-yard touchdown return. Bradford threw for 273 yards with touchdowns of 37, 57 and 14 yards to Short, Chapin’s all-time receiver. He also added a 64-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Becker in the first quarter.

Short finished with 7 receptions for 155 yards.

“We made some adjustments defensively,” Chapin coach Justin Gentry said. “We put our guys in successful positions. We wanted to come out and take control in the second half after a tight first half. We wanted things to settle to prove we could take control.”

Dylan Williams threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns and added two touchdowns rushing to lead the Yellow Jackets. Jayon Chambers ran for 179 yards and one touchdown.

Ridge View 17, Mauldin 7

Quarterback Andre Washington ran for two touchdowns in Ridge View’s regular-season finale.

The Blazers open up the playoffs on the road in two weeks.

Gray Collegiate 40, Oceanside Collegiate 34 (OT)

KZ Adams scored on a 3-yard run on Gray’s first possession in overtime for the victory.

It was Gray’s first win over its sister school, Oceanside, in football. Both teams came into the game undefeated and ranked in their respective classifications.

Adams finished the game with three touchdowns and 250 yards rushing.

Tre Robinson threw for 238 yards, two touchdowns and also ran one for a score. Russell Brunson had five catches for 150 yards and two TDs for the War Eagles.

Newberry 13, Saluda 8

KJ Robinson had two touchdowns as Newberry kept its hopes alive for second playoff spot in Region 3-2A.

The Eagles play Batesburg-Leesville next week with the winner guaranteed of finishing second in the region.

Northwestern 26, Spring Valley 7

Will Mattison threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Northwestern’s victory.

With the score 13-7 going into fourth, Mattison hit Cunningham on two TD passes to put the game away.

Evan Javis ran for 132 yards for Spring Valley. DQ Smith had the team’s lone score on a 2-yard in the second quarter.

Hammond 28, Heathwood Hall 7

Hammond’s Whit Muschamp threw two touchdown passes to Cam Scott and Dylan Richardson kicked two field goals in the regular-season finale for both teams.

The Skyhawks and Highlanders begin the SCISA Class 3A playoffs next week.

Jack Weston also had a TD run for Hammond. Ronnie Porter had Heathwood’s lone score on a TD run to tie it at 7 in the first quarter.

South Aiken 24, Lexington 17

Damion Anderson’s 4-yard run with 4:54 left gave the T-Breds the road win over Lexington.

Anderson had TDs, the first put South Aiken up 17-10 with 4:40 left in the third quarter. Lexington tied it on Ethan Youmans kickoff return for a touchdown.

Reese Marcum also had a TD pass to Dionta Sanders for Lexington.

Trinity Collegiate 41, Cardinal Newman 14

Trinity’s Tre McLeod rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns, including an 84-yarder in the third quarter.

It was the regular season finale for both teams.

Jalil Garvin-Mingo had a TD catch and Shanye Monsanto had TDs for Cardinal Newman.

Augusta Christian 41, Ben Lippen 27

Will Owens ran for 138 yards and two touchdowns in the loss for Ben Lippen.

Ben Lippen trailed 34-27 with four minutes left and recovered a fumble at the AC 1-yard line with a chance to tie it up. But the Falcons fumbled on the next play and Augusta Christian added a late TD.

Davis Holt had three catches for 128 yards for Ben Lippen.

Blythewood 30, Rock Hill 15

On Thursday, quarterback Angelo Donato threw three touchdowns and ran for another as the Bengals won their final region game of the season.

Donato finished with 173 yards passing and 52 yards rushing in the game. Florida State commit Joshua Burrell caught five passes for 90 passes and a TD. Dhani Dixon ran for 74 yards and a TD.

Alabama commit Robbie Ouzts and Cam Walker each had TD runs for Rock Hill. Ouzts’ TD run and conversion helped the Bearcats trim the lead to 18-15 with 3:55 left in the third. But the Bengals answered on the next possession with Donato’s TD pass to Burrell to make it 24-15.

Mid-Carolina 21, Keenan 10

On Wednesday, Justin Hedgepath rushed for 149 yards. Macon Arnoult threw a TD pass to Shelton Brooks in Mid-Carolina’s second straight win.

Arnoult finished with 112 yards passing and Anthony Wicker added a TD run for Mid-Carolina.