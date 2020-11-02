Here’s the new Midlands Top 10 poll, plus who can clinch a playoff spot this week

A look at this week’s Midlands Top 10 high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State newspaper, upcoming football schedule for games Nov. 5-7 and playoff scenarios for area teams

1. Dutch Fork (6-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Last Week’s Game: Defeated South Pointe, 35-7

Next Game: vs. Summerville (Nov. 13)

2. AC Flora (4-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: at Lugoff-Elgin

3. Camden (4-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: at Byrnes

4. Gilbert (6-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Laurens, 49-21

Next Game: vs. Lake City (Nov. 13)

5. Gray Collegiate (6-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Oceanside Collegiate, 40-34 (OT)

Next Game: vs. St. Joseph’s (Nov. 13)

6. Ridge View (5-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Mauldin, 17-7

Next Game: at TL Hanna/Hillcrest winner (Nov. 13)

7. River Bluff (2-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: at Lexington

8. Fairfield Central (3-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: at Mid-Carolina (Nov. 7)

9. North Central (3-0)

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Last Week’s Game: Off

Next Game: at Cheraw (Nov. 2)

10. Hammond (8-1)

Last Week’s Ranking: NR

Last Week’s Game: Defeated Heathwood Hall, 28-7

Next Game: vs. Porter-Gaud

Dropped Out: Irmo

Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce

This week’s Midlands game schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Regular season

Thursday

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Airport, 7 p.m.

Wade Hampton at Pelion, 7 p.m.

Friday

AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin

Blythewood at Gaffney

Camden at Byrnes

Chapin at York

Columbia at Bethune Bowman

Fox Creek at Swansea

Great Falls at North Central

Keenan at Lamar

Lewisville at Eau Claire (Keenan HS)

Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville

Richland Northeast at Spring Valley

River Bluff at Lexington

Saluda at Ninety Six

Scott’s Branch at CA Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Saturday

Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina, 11 a.m.

SCISA Playoffs

Class 3A

Ben Lippen at First Baptist

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning

Porter-Gaud at Hammond

8-man

Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn

W.W. King at Holly Hill Academy

Playoff scenarios for Midlands teams

A look at what’s at-stake for area teams for the final week of the SCHSL regular season.

—— Class 4A——

Irmo and Westwood: Two team play each other Friday at Irmo. Winner is in the playoffs and loser is out

——Class 3A——

Fairfield Central: Griffins win region title by beating Mid-Carolina on Saturday or if MC loses to Lower Richland.

Mid-Carolina: The Rebels need to beat Lower Richland on Monday (Nov. 2) and Fairfield Central on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot. If it loses one of two games, it is eliminated from playoff contention.

——Class 2A——

Newberry and Batesburg-Leesville: Two teams meet Friday in Batesburg with winner making playoffs and loser hoping to be one of the at-large teams in 2A Upper State.

North Central: Knights host Cheraw on Monday (Nov. 2) and win Region 4-2A championship by defeating the Braves. If NC loses, it will have to wait for outcome of Friday’s Cheraw-Andrew Jackson game. An at-large spot is an option for the Knights.

Pelion: It’s win or else this week. Pelion wins Region 5-3A championship by beating Wade Hampton on Thursday. If Panthers lose, they finish fourth in region and won’t even qualify for at-large consideration

Already in the playoffs

List of Midlands public schools teams already in the postseason

——Class 5A——

Upper state: Ridge View

Lower state: Dutch Fork and River Bluff

——Class 4A——

Upper State: AC Flora

——Class 3A——

Lower State: Brookland-Cayce, Camden, Gilbert

——Class 2A——

Upper State: Gray Collegiate

——Class A——

Upper State: CA Johnson