High School Football
Here’s the new Midlands Top 10 poll, plus who can clinch a playoff spot this week
A look at this week’s Midlands Top 10 high school football power rankings as voted on by a panel at The State newspaper, upcoming football schedule for games Nov. 5-7 and playoff scenarios for area teams
1. Dutch Fork (6-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 1
Last Week’s Game: Defeated South Pointe, 35-7
Next Game: vs. Summerville (Nov. 13)
2. AC Flora (4-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 2
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: at Lugoff-Elgin
3. Camden (4-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 3
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: at Byrnes
4. Gilbert (6-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 4
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Laurens, 49-21
Next Game: vs. Lake City (Nov. 13)
5. Gray Collegiate (6-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 5
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Oceanside Collegiate, 40-34 (OT)
Next Game: vs. St. Joseph’s (Nov. 13)
6. Ridge View (5-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 6
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Mauldin, 17-7
Next Game: at TL Hanna/Hillcrest winner (Nov. 13)
7. River Bluff (2-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 7
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: at Lexington
8. Fairfield Central (3-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: 8
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: at Mid-Carolina (Nov. 7)
9. North Central (3-0)
Last Week’s Ranking: 10
Last Week’s Game: Off
Next Game: at Cheraw (Nov. 2)
10. Hammond (8-1)
Last Week’s Ranking: NR
Last Week’s Game: Defeated Heathwood Hall, 28-7
Next Game: vs. Porter-Gaud
-----
Dropped Out: Irmo
Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce
This week’s Midlands game schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Regular season
Thursday
Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Airport, 7 p.m.
Wade Hampton at Pelion, 7 p.m.
Friday
AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin
Blythewood at Gaffney
Camden at Byrnes
Chapin at York
Columbia at Bethune Bowman
Fox Creek at Swansea
Great Falls at North Central
Keenan at Lamar
Lewisville at Eau Claire (Keenan HS)
Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville
Richland Northeast at Spring Valley
River Bluff at Lexington
Saluda at Ninety Six
Scott’s Branch at CA Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Saturday
Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina, 11 a.m.
SCISA Playoffs
Class 3A
Ben Lippen at First Baptist
Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning
Porter-Gaud at Hammond
8-man
Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn
W.W. King at Holly Hill Academy
Playoff scenarios for Midlands teams
A look at what’s at-stake for area teams for the final week of the SCHSL regular season.
—— Class 4A——
Irmo and Westwood: Two team play each other Friday at Irmo. Winner is in the playoffs and loser is out
——Class 3A——
Fairfield Central: Griffins win region title by beating Mid-Carolina on Saturday or if MC loses to Lower Richland.
Mid-Carolina: The Rebels need to beat Lower Richland on Monday (Nov. 2) and Fairfield Central on Saturday to clinch a playoff spot. If it loses one of two games, it is eliminated from playoff contention.
——Class 2A——
Newberry and Batesburg-Leesville: Two teams meet Friday in Batesburg with winner making playoffs and loser hoping to be one of the at-large teams in 2A Upper State.
North Central: Knights host Cheraw on Monday (Nov. 2) and win Region 4-2A championship by defeating the Braves. If NC loses, it will have to wait for outcome of Friday’s Cheraw-Andrew Jackson game. An at-large spot is an option for the Knights.
Pelion: It’s win or else this week. Pelion wins Region 5-3A championship by beating Wade Hampton on Thursday. If Panthers lose, they finish fourth in region and won’t even qualify for at-large consideration
Already in the playoffs
List of Midlands public schools teams already in the postseason
——Class 5A——
Upper state: Ridge View
Lower state: Dutch Fork and River Bluff
——Class 4A——
Upper State: AC Flora
——Class 3A——
Lower State: Brookland-Cayce, Camden, Gilbert
——Class 2A——
Upper State: Gray Collegiate
——Class A——
Upper State: CA Johnson
