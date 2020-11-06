High School Football
Live updates, scores from Friday’s high school football games in the Midlands
It’s the final week of regular-season football for S.C. public schools, with private schools starting their first week of the playoffs. Follow the score updates here and get more below from The State’s Lou Bezjak.
Friday’s Midlands schedule
AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin
Blythewood at Gaffney
Camden at Byrnes
Chapin at York
Columbia at Bethune Bowman
Fox Creek at Swansea
Gilbert at Allendale Fairfax
Great Falls at North Central
Keenan at Lamar
Lewisville at Eau Claire (Keenan HS)
Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville
Richland Northeast at Spring Valley
River Bluff at Lexington
Saluda at Ninety Six
Scott’s Branch at CA Johnson (Bolden Stadium)
Timberland at Keenan (Memorial Stadium)
Saturday
Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina, 11 a.m.
Thursday
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 37, Airport 18
Pelion 12, Wade Hampton 6
SCISA Playoffs
Class 3A
Ben Lippen at First Baptist CANCELED (Ben Lippen wins)
Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning
Porter-Gaud at Hammond
8-man
Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn
W.W. King at Holly Hill Academy
