Live updates, scores from Friday’s high school football games in the Midlands

It’s the final week of regular-season football for S.C. public schools, with private schools starting their first week of the playoffs. Follow the score updates here and get more below from The State’s Lou Bezjak.

Friday’s Midlands schedule

AC Flora at Lugoff-Elgin

Blythewood at Gaffney

Camden at Byrnes

Chapin at York

Columbia at Bethune Bowman

Fox Creek at Swansea

Gilbert at Allendale Fairfax

Great Falls at North Central

Keenan at Lamar

Lewisville at Eau Claire (Keenan HS)

Newberry at Batesburg-Leesville

Richland Northeast at Spring Valley

River Bluff at Lexington

Saluda at Ninety Six

Scott’s Branch at CA Johnson (Bolden Stadium)

Timberland at Keenan (Memorial Stadium)

Saturday

Fairfield Central at Mid-Carolina, 11 a.m.

Thursday

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 37, Airport 18

Pelion 12, Wade Hampton 6

SCISA Playoffs

Class 3A

Ben Lippen at First Baptist CANCELED (Ben Lippen wins)

Heathwood Hall at Laurence Manning

Porter-Gaud at Hammond

8-man

Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn

W.W. King at Holly Hill Academy

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
