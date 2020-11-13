High School Football
Live updates, scores from Friday night’s SC high school football playoff games
Here is our live scoreboard from high school football games Friday night around South Carolina. Below are score and news updates from The State’s Lou Bezjak.
SCHSL football playoffs
First-round games begin Nov. 13
——Class 5A: Upper State——
Ridge View at TL Hanna
Byrnes at Gaffney
Boiling Springs at Dorman
Hillcrest at Northwestern
——Class 5A: Lower State——
Summerville at Dutch Fork
Carolina Forest at Goose Creek
Berkeley at Sumter
River Bluff at Fort Dorchester
——Class 4A: Upper State——
Irmo at Westside
Catawba Ridge at Greer (Saturday)
Greenwood at South Pointe
Travelers Rest at AC Flora
——Class 4A: Lower State——
West Florence at Beaufort
Myrtle Beach at South Aiken
James Island at North Myrtle Beach
May River at North Augusta
——Class 3A: Upper State——
Wren at Fairfield Central
Woodruff at Palmetto
Powdersville at Chapman
Chester at Daniel
——Class 3A: Lower State——
Aynor at Oceanside Collegiate
Brookland-Cayce at Camden
Lake City at Gilbert
Hanahan at Dillon (Saturday)
——Class 2A: Upper State——
Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville
Newberry at Chesnee
St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate (At Midlands Sports Complex)
Christ Church at North Central
——Class 2A: Lower State——
Andrews at Cheraw
Phillip Simmons at Pelion
Barnwell at Woodland
Andrew Jackson at Marion
——Class A: Upper State——
CA Johnson at Southside Christian
Whitmire at Blackville-Hilda
Williston-Elko at Lamar
McCormick at Wagener-Salley
——Class A: Lower State——
Baptist Hill at Carvers Bay
Allendale Fairfax at Lake View
CE Murray at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Johnsonville at Whale Branch
-----------------------
