Live updates, scores from Friday night’s SC high school football playoff games

Here is our live scoreboard from high school football games Friday night around South Carolina. Below are score and news updates from The State’s Lou Bezjak.

Regular season

Thursday

South Florence 35, Lugoff-Elgin 27

Friday

Chapin at Mid-Carolina

Columbia at Keenan

Lower Richland at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Spring Valley at Lexington

SCHSL football playoffs

First-round games begin Nov. 13

——Class 5A: Upper State——

Ridge View at TL Hanna

Byrnes at Gaffney

Boiling Springs at Dorman

Hillcrest at Northwestern

——Class 5A: Lower State——

Summerville at Dutch Fork

Carolina Forest at Goose Creek

Berkeley at Sumter

River Bluff at Fort Dorchester

——Class 4A: Upper State——

Irmo at Westside

Catawba Ridge at Greer (Saturday)

Greenwood at South Pointe

Travelers Rest at AC Flora

——Class 4A: Lower State——

West Florence at Beaufort

Myrtle Beach at South Aiken

James Island at North Myrtle Beach

May River at North Augusta

——Class 3A: Upper State——

Wren at Fairfield Central

Woodruff at Palmetto

Powdersville at Chapman

Chester at Daniel

——Class 3A: Lower State——

Aynor at Oceanside Collegiate

Brookland-Cayce at Camden

Lake City at Gilbert

Hanahan at Dillon (Saturday)

——Class 2A: Upper State——

Batesburg-Leesville at Abbeville

Newberry at Chesnee

St. Joseph’s at Gray Collegiate (At Midlands Sports Complex)

Christ Church at North Central

——Class 2A: Lower State——

Andrews at Cheraw

Phillip Simmons at Pelion

Barnwell at Woodland

Andrew Jackson at Marion

——Class A: Upper State——

CA Johnson at Southside Christian

Whitmire at Blackville-Hilda

Williston-Elko at Lamar

McCormick at Wagener-Salley

——Class A: Lower State——

Baptist Hill at Carvers Bay

Allendale Fairfax at Lake View

CE Murray at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Johnsonville at Whale Branch

SCISA football playoffs

Second Round, Nov. 13

Class 3A

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning

Augusta Christian at Hammond

Class 2A

Orangeburg Prep at Carolina Academy

Pee Dee Academy at Hilton Head Christian

Class A

St. John’s Christian at Lee Academy

Dillon Christian at Thomas Heyward

8-man

Andrew Jackson at Richard Winn

Laurens Academy at Holly Hill

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The (Columbia) State and (Hilton Head) Island Packet. He previously worked at the Florence Morning News and had covered high school sports in South Carolina since 2002. Lou is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association. Support my work with a digital subscription
