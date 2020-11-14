Midlands playoff roundup: Camden wins shootout. Hammond back in state title game

Camden High School’s Willis Lane Jr. runs towards Brookland-Cayce High School’s Isiah Simpkins on Friday, November 13, 2020. jboucher@thestate.com

Camden and Brookland-Cayce have two of the top offenses in the Midlands, and it showed Friday night in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Camden quarterback Jaffari Pearson ran for four touchdowns and threw for another as the Bulldogs held on to defeat the Bearcats 52-44 at Zemp Stadium. Camden will head to Oceanside Collegiate next week.

Willis Lane’s second touchdown of the game put Camden up 52-36 with 3:56 left in the game. The Bulldogs decided to go for two-point conversion but failed; that left B-C down by only two scores.

On B-C’s next possession, quarterback Tanner Staton hit Jordan Wise on a 78-yard pass on fourth-and-19 for a touchdown. Will Way ran in the two-point conversion to make it 52-44 with 2:44 left.

The Bearcats recovered the onside kick and had a chance to tie the game. B-C got down to the Camden 17-yard line. But after a penalty and a sack backed them up, B-C tried a double reverse pass that was picked off by Joseph Byrnes with 22 seconds left to seal the win.

Hammond 31, Augusta Christian 0

In the SCISA 3A semifinals, running back CJ Stokes ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns and Cannon Dorsey recovered two fumbles to lead the Skyhawks back to the state championship game.

Hammond will go for the state title next Friday against Laurence Manning at Charleston Southern University.

Richard Winn 22, Andrew Jackson 16

In the SCISA 8-man semifinals, the Eagles jumped out to a 22-8 halftime lead and advanced to the state title game.

Zack Taylor had two TD passes before leaving game with an injury and Dru Caldwell had one for the Eagles. Caldwell also caught a TD pass before moving to quarterback.

Dutch Fork 42, Summerville 7

In the Class 5A playoffs, Will Taylor ran for two touchdowns and threw for one as the top-ranked Silver Foxes extended their unbeaten streak to 46 games.

Taylor finished with 206 yards passing. Senior Elijah Spencer had eight catches for 114 yards and a TD. Running back Jarvis Green added 75 yards and two touchdowns.

River Bluff 14, Fort Dorchester 12

In the Class 5A playoffs, River Bluff scored 14 first-half points and held on to win on the road and advance. Tailback Riley Myers rushed for 155 yards and a score, and Thomas Powell threw a touchdown to QB Jackson Stone on a trick play.

The Gators held Fort D to 78 yards passing in the game.

TL Hanna 28, Ridge View 20

In the Class 5A playoffs, the Blazers jumped out to a 14-0 lead but couldn’t hold on the road.

Andre Washington had a TD pass, Jordan Smith and Darius Footes each ran for touchdowns in the loss.

Irmo 43, Westside 35

In the Class 4A playoffs, the Yellow Jackets went on the road and knocked off the fourth-ranked team in the state.

Irmo took the lead with 8:10 left on a TD and two-point conversion by Dylan Williams and sealed with an interception with 1:12 to go. Williams, Jayon Chambers and Dedrick Starkes each rushed for more than 100 yards for second straight week. Chambers also had two TDs.

AC Flora 41, Travelers Rest 0

In the Class 4A playoffs, Chris Lofton and Markel Townsend each had two touchdowns in the Falcons’ first-round victory.

Ethan Beamish threw a TD pass and Tyrell Coleman had a TD run in the win. Bryce Bankhead intercepted two passes.

Gilbert 48, Lake City 12

In the Class 3A playoffs, Colton Mason ran for 253 yards and four touchdowns to help the Eagles advance. Gray Leaphart and Jaden Allen-Hendrix added rushing TDs for Gilbert.

Wren 28, Fairfield Central 26

In the Class 3A playoffs, Wren stopped the Griffins on a two-point conversion to help seal the victory.

Abbeville 56, Batesburg-Leesville 0

In the Class 2A playoffs, Abbeville continued its shutout streak against SC schools this year with a win over the B-L.

Abbeville has only allowed 21 points, all in one game against Christ School (NC).

Gray Collegiate 47, St. Joseph’s 22

In the Class 2A playoffs, KZ Adams rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns and also had 70 yards receiving for Gray. QB Tre Robinson threw for 175 yards and Kamarre Johnson had two sacks and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Pelion 12, Phillip Simmons 7

In the Class 2A playoffs, Jacob Osmanski had a go-ahead 88-yard kickoff return in the second-half and sealed game with an interception.

Azwan James had a TD run for Panthers, who rushed for 310 yards in the game.

Southside Christian 50, CA Johnson 6

In the Class 1A playoffs, summary here ....

Spring Valley 30, Lexington 7

In a regular season game, DeQuandre Smith threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns to help the Vikings past the Wildcats.

Tysean Osby had four catches for 104 yards and PJ Ulengchong kicked three field goals.

South Florence 35, Lugoff-Elgin 27

On Thursday in a regular-season game, LaNorris Sellers threw for three TDs and ran for one in South Florence's win in the season finale for both teams. Tyler Dixon ran for two touchdowns for L-E and Jamari Harris threw a TD and ran for one. The Demons finish the season at 2-4.