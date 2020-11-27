Dutch Fork defense, Will Taylor’s big night lift Silver Foxes to 5A title game

Dutch Fork football is one step closer in its Drive for Five.

Backed by an impressive defensive performance, the Silver Foxes defeated Sumter 24-0 on Friday in the Class 5A Lower State championship game.

“Last week, I didn’t recognize the Dutch Fork defense,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said. “But this week against a good offensive football team, we bounced back, played hard, got some turnovers and got some third-down stops, fourth-down stops. They played Dutch Fork football. I’m proud of them.”

Dutch Fork will face T.L. Hanna next Friday at Benedict College in the Class 5A championship game. The Silver Foxes are going for their fifth-straight state title and are making their eight championship appearance in nine years.

“It is expected, demanded and what we work towards,” Knotts said of playing for a championship. “Anything less than that is not good enough. We talked about it since last year’s championship. We are a year-round program. It’s not for everybody, but we got 100 guys out here and all bought into it.”

After giving up a season-high 42 points and 575 yards to Carolina Forest last week, the Silver Foxes’ defense shined like it has much of the season. Dutch Fork held Sumter to 82 yards in the first half and the defense forced three turnovers in the game, the last coming on Trace Danley’s interception in the third quarter. Danley’s brother, Landon, also had an interception in the game.

“We knew what we had to do,” Trace Danley said. “We listened to coach (Nick) Pelham (defensive coordinator). He drew up a good scheme and we executed tonight.”

A play after Danley’s interception, Will Taylor hit a diving Elijah Spencer in the left corner of the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-0.

Taylor hit a wide-open Antonio Williams on an 83-yard touchdown to make it 24-0 with 1:52 left in the third quarter.

The Silver Foxes kept the shutout with a goal-line stop on Sumter’s Hayden Vasquez late in the game.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Taylor, a Clemson two-sport commit, is in his first season at Dutch Fork after transferring from Ben Lippen. The senior was bothered by ankle injury early in the season and didn’t run as much until the last two playoff games.

Taylor rushed for 90 yards and a TD Friday and also was 12-of-17 passing for 213 yards and two TDs.

“Coach Knotts always says comfort destroys progress,” Taylor said. “I had to get out of my comfort zone and test myself. That was my goal to compete for a state championship.

“The goal and expectation here is to get to a state championship. If not, it is kind of a loser season. Now, we are here and it is time to take care of business.”

Williams led Dutch Fork with eight catches for 134.

Nathan Harris-Waynick led Sumter with 171 yards rushing.