AC Flora football makes history by earning first trip to state championship game

A.C. Flora High School football has a piece of history.

Since the school’s opening in 1959, the Falcons have never played for a state title on the gridiron. That changes next week.

Class 4A No. 1 Flora ran past Catawba Ridge 42-21 Friday night at Memorial Stadium to secure a spot in the championship game at Benedict College.

“Oh man,” Falcons coach Dustin Curtis said, seemingly overcome by emotion. “been here three times, it’s all been at this place as a coach, and this is a really special community, a really special group of kids. And they’ve had multiple games this season where it was tight at halftime, and I will tell you, the way these kids come out and respond, they just keep coming and coming and coming.”

Flora found itself in a one-score game at halftime, but an 80-yard grinding drive — all featuring running plays — gave them some breathing room. A 76-yard touchdown run from Terrell Coleman, followed by a 51-yarder from Matt Pack blew it open.

The Falcons raced out to a 21-point lead, which included a pair of Pack touchdown runs. But the Copperheads responded with a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Jadyn Davis, who has offers from Alabama and Georgia as just a freshman.

His first scoring strike went for 46 yards, and his second came on third and long after Flora put itself in a hole and had to punt from near its goal line.

“It’s heartbreaking tonight to come up just a little bit short,” Catawba Ridge head football coach Zac Lendyak said. “Great season, but it definitely leaves us wanting more for next season”

This is Curtis’ second year as head coach at Flora, and he was an assistant at one point before that. The team added quarterback Ethan Beamish in the offseason and had relied on him and a powerful, multi-back running game to put up 53.3 points a game this season.

The Falcons (10-0) will be the first Richland 1 school to reach a title game since 2014, when Keenan made it. No team in the district has won since Lower Richland in 1970.

The 4A title game will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5 against North Myrtle Beach.

’The jubilation from the players was clear, but may be a little bit muted with a sense of what’s coming next. Nearly a half hour After the final whistle, senior offensive lineman Billy Avant sat alone near the middle of the field, crosslegged, seemingly alone with his thoughts until a coach came and got him.

“ it’s been a long time coming,” senior tight end Banks Pope said. “ from seventh grade at Crayton, all of us have been playing together.

“It’s been hard work since then. All that grindingIn the off-season and just coming together as a team for us, this final year has just been, it’s surreal right now. It hasn’t set in yet.”

And with one game left, Pack summed up thing concisely.

“We just know we’re going to get this ‘ship,” Pack said. “That’s all I got to say, man”