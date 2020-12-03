SC football state title game pushed back as one team deals with COVID-19

Marion and Abbeville will have to wait to play the Class 2A football championship because of COVID-19, the South Carolina High School League announced Thursday.

Marion has a COVID-19 issue within its program, so Friday’s scheduled title game at Spring Valley likely will be played Dec. 18. A venue hasn’t been decided yet.

“While this is a very unfortunate turn of events, we appreciate the school’s decision to practice the safety measures recommended by the Department of Health and Environmental Control,” SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a statement.

According to Tuesday’s South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control COVID-19 tracking chart for schools, there has been less than five cases among faculty and none among students in the past 30 days. That chart is updated every Tuesday and Friday so a new case might have not appeared on it yet.

There were many games in the the regular season that were postponed or canceled because of COVID-19. This is the second time in the postseason that a team has had to deal with a COVID-19 issue. Oceanside Collegiate had to forfeit its second-round game against Camden.

Singleton previously said he wouldn’t force a team to forfeit playing in the state championship and will do everything possible to get the 2A title game played.

“A state championship game is one that forfeiture should be avoided if possible. This scenario affords us the opportunity to adjust our schedule to accommodate the competing schools,” Singleton said.

Abbeville is going for the school’s 11th state title while Marion is in the championship game for the first time since 1987. Marion features South Carolina commit TJ Sanders.

The other four championship games will go on as scheduled. All tickets purchased this week for the 2A game will be honored at that time.

2020 SC FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME SCHEDULE

Friday’s game

▪ Class 5A: Dutch Fork vs. TL Hanna, 7:30 p.m., at Benedict College (WACH Fox 57)

Saturday’s games

▪ Class A: Southside Christian vs. Lake View, 11:30 a.m., at Benedict College (www.nfhnetwork.com)

▪ Class 3A: Camden vs. Daniel, 3:30 p.m., at Spring Valley HS (WACH Fox 57.2/1250, www.nfhnetwork.com)

▪ Class 4A: AC Flora vs. North Myrtle Beach, 7:30 p.m., at Benedict College (WACH Fox 57.2/1250, www.nfhnetwork.com)

Dec. 18

▪ Class 2A: Marion vs. Abbeville, TBD at venue to be determined (www.nfhsnetwork.com)