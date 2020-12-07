State champion A.C. Flora football team placed in quarantine after COVID positive

Just two days after winning the first state football title in school history, A.C. Flora High School’s football team is in quarantine after a coach tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Richland School District 1 confirmed Monday afternoon that players and coaching staff — about 80 people in total — are quarantined after the positive result to a COVID-19 test on Sunday, the day after the Falcons played the 4A championship game at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia.

A.C. Flora won the school’s first state championship on Saturday with a 42-7 win over North Myrtle Beach. It was the first football title for a Richland 1 school since 1970.

In celebration, some players climbed into a crowded student section, while other students entered the field to celebrate alongside the team at the conclusion of the game.

It was Flora’s first appearance in a football state title game and comes four years after the team finished 0-10 in 2017. Since then, the Falcons are 28-5 including 19-2 under coach Dustin Curtis, who was an assistant at Flora for seven years before returning in 2019 to lead the program.

Richland 1 began the school year on an all-virtual learning schedule, but in October the district shifted to a two-day “hybrid” model, with students alternating on campus twice a week and taking online courses the other three days of the week. The schedule is meant to minimize the amount of potential exposure to the virus on campus.

High school sports reporter Lou Bezjak contributed.