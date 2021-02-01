Ben Lippen football to hire former Midlands QB standout as new head coach

Stephen Cagle is getting his shot to be a high school football head coach.

Ben Lippen is hiring the 27-year-old Cagle to be the next leader of the Falcons’ football program. He replaces James Reynolds, who was the school’s coach the past four seasons. Cagle will be the youngest head football coach in the Midlands. He will meet the players on Tuesday.

Cagle has spent four years as an assistant at White Knoll and was the Timberwolves’ offensive coordinator the past three seasons.

Cagle played at A.C. Flora for Dean Howell and then had him join his White Knoll staff after Cagle finished playing college football at Charleston Southern. Howell was head coach at White Knoll before he resigned in November.

Cagle played tight end at CSU after a standout high school quarterback career at Flora. He was the 2011 Class 3A Player of the Year and was a North-South selection during his senior season. He also played tennis and baseball in high school at Flora.

Cagle comes for a coaching family. His father, Mark, was head coach at White Knoll and also has been an assistant at Lexington, A.C. Flora and currently is the defensive coordinator at Gilbert.

Ben Lippen made it to the semifinals of the SCISA 3A playoffs this year before losing to Laurence Manning. The Falcons made it to the second round of the postseason each of the past two years.

Cagle’s hire leaves only one Midlands football opening — Richland Northeast. The Cavs are looking for a replacement for Will Richardson, who was fired last month. RNE reposted the position on the Richland 2 School District job board on Friday.

Midlands football coach openings

School — Former Coach — New Coach

Hammond — Erik Kimrey — Jon Wheeler

White Knoll — Dean Howell — Nick Pelham

Ben Lippen — James Reynolds — Stephen Cagle

Richland Northeast — Will Richardson — TBD

Northside Christian — Stacy Bell — Dean Howell