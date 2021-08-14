Jamboree scores, what we learned in final tuneups for Midlands high school football

High school football teams from around the state are having their final tuneups before the regular season begins next week.

One of those events was held at Aun & McKay Jamboree at Chapin High School, which involved Chapin, Spring Valley, Gray Collegiate, Westwood, Blythewood and Newberry.

Here are some takeaways from the three games played in Chapin on Friday night:

Big-time running backs

Chapin’s Bennett Galloway and Gray Collegiate’s KZ Adams are two of the top running backs in the Midlands and showed it Friday night, each winning MVP honors in their games.

Galloway, a North Carolina State commit, had a 90-yard touchdown reception and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the 19-7 win over Spring Valley. The senior is the grandson of former USC running back Benny “Getaway” Galloway and showed 4.4-4.5 speed on the long touchdown catch and kickoff return.

Adams, who is committed to Georgia State, ran for two touchdowns in Gray’s 28-6 victory over Westwood. The senior and four-year starter had more than 2,000 all-purpose yards last season in just eight games and should have another big season.

Adams also started at cornerback for the War Eagles.

Injuries, injuries

Injuries took their toll on the teams Friday night.

Gray Collegiate starting quarterback Tre Robinson was knocked out of the game after being hit on a two-point conversion in the 28-6 win over Westwood.

Robinson’s head snapped back on the turf and he stayed on the ground for more than 15 minutes before being put on a board and carted off. The senior quarterback was taken to the hospital after an ambulance took more than 30 minutes to get to the stadium.

Robinson was released from the hospital later Friday night and coach Adam Holmes said it’s too early to tell if he can play in next week’s opener against Camden. Riley Staton came in for Robinson and played well.

“We will just see what the doctor says. If he could go, I know he would want to play,” Holmes said. “If not, Riley Staton came in and did a good job for us.”

Blythewood lost two players in its game — starting quarterback Harrison Collins and defensive lineman Jabari Collins. Harrison Collins injured his hand trying to make a tackle after throwing an interception on the Bengals’ first possession. Bengals coach Jason Seidel said Harrison will be looked at Saturday for further evaluation. Transfer David Herndon, who moved from North Carolina at the end of summer, took over for Collins and led the Bengals to a pair of scoring drives.

Jabari Collins suffered a knee injury and was carted off of the field.

Spring Valley starting quarterback DQ Smith also left the game after landing awkwardly while recovering a bad snap but is OK.

No swan song

Phil Strickland is hanging it up after the season in his 40th year as coach, but don’t expect the Newberry coach wanting a farewell tour.

Strickland, who won state titles at Gaffney and Batesburg-Leesville, said his top priority is getting his players ready and hopefully avoiding disruptions from COVID. The Bulldogs were off for a three-week stretch last season because of the virus.

“It’s not about me,” Strickland said. “Let’s hope for the kids that we can get as many games in as we can.”

COVID will be a factor all season

At least one game in each of the Midlands jamborees were canceled because of teams being in COVID-19 protocols.

Dreher and Swansea will miss Week 0 games because of COVID, and Mid-Carolina and Eau Claire also are in quarantine

Fairfield Central and Richland Northeast have been in quarantine during the preseason but will be able to play in Week 0. Fairfield’s game at Blythewood will be moved to Monday, Aug. 23 to let the Griffins have enough time to prepare for the games.

RNE has had several players in quarantine but will open up at Darlington for Walt Wilson’s debut as coach.

Jamboree scores

A look at scores from scrimmages involving Midlands high schools

Aun & McKay Jamboree

Gray Collegiate 28, Westwood 6

Blythewood 13, Newberry 12

Chapin 19, Spring Valley 7

Lexington Sportsarama

Estill 22, Pelion 6

River Bluff 13, Gilbert 7

White Knoll 7, Batesburg-Leesville 0

Joe Turbeville Jamboree

Irmo 28, Laurens 21

West Florence Jamboree

West Florence 7, Brookland-Cayce 0

McDonald’s Classic

At Spartanburg High

Dutch Fork 17, Cardinal Gibbons (NC) 0

Greenwood Jamboree

Saluda 21, Emerald 13

Kershaw County Jamboree

Ridge View 7, Lugoff-Elgin 0