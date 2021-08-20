High school football live scores, updates: Keep up with Friday’s Midlands games here

Camden football

Friday night scores from high school football teams featuring teams from the Midlands. Want more updates? Look below the scoreboard for in-game updates from The State’s Lou Bezjak.

Thursday

Heathwood Hall 63, Spartanburg Christian 6

Friday

CA Johnson at Wade Hampton (H)

Cardinal Newman at St. Joseph’s

Columbia at Lewisville

Dutch Fork at Wren

Gray Collegiate at Camden

Lee Central at North Central

Lower Richland at Aiken

Richland Northeast at Darlington

River Bluff at Lugoff-Elgin

Saluda at Strom Thurmond

Wagener-Saley at Pelion

West Florence at Lexington

Westwood at Ridge View

White Knoll at Spring Valley

Saturday

Fox Creek at Ben Lippen

Mid-Carolina at Newberry

Monday

Fairfield Central at Blythewood

Games canceled: Chapin at Airport; Airport at Swansea; Crestwood at Airport; CA Johnson at Denmark-Olar; Chapin at Irmo; Columbia at Chesterfield; Fox Creek at Dreher; Timberland at Keenan; Orangeburg Prep at Ben Lippen; AC Flora at Brookland-Cayce