Chaotic scene unfolds at Midlands football game after possible off-field incident

Friday night’s football game between Ridge View and Westwood high schools was suspended in the third quarter when something off the field spooked the crowd and sent fans and players rushing for an exit.

Early media reports indicated that gunshots might have been heard, but there were no shots fired, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

“No shots fired at Ridgeview vs Westwood football game,” the agency posted to Twitter. “RCSD is the official and accurate reporting source — Sheriff Leon Lott.”

WACH Fox was broadcasting the game and captured the scene shortly after 9 p.m., with commentators say on air that they believed they heard gunshots. An eyewitness report to The State said there was panic in the stands, which was captured by the TV broadcast.

“RVH vs WHS game has been delayed due to a fight involving spectators,” according to a statement from Richland 2 spokesperson Libby Roof. “Reports of shots fired were not accurate. No shots were fired. The commotion caused people to panic and scatter ... The individuals involved in the fight have been removed from the scene.”

Another social media post from WACH Fox reporter Matt Dowell classified the incident as a “medical situation.”

Around 10 p.m. Friday, WACH Fox reporter Mike Uva posted this to Twitter: “Westwood - Ridge View has been delayed. I’ve been told a fight broke out off the field & someone yelled gun leading fans and players ran from the bleacher & field but at this time, no gun shots, nor a sight of a gun have been confirmed.”

Game play resumed after 10 p.m. with Ridge View leading 26-6. It was the Blazers’ debut game in their newly built home football stadium.

The Blazers went on to win the game, 40-20, in front of the sellout crowd. Ridge View quarterback Andre Washington threw for four touchdowns, two to Chase Smith, and ran for another in the game.

“I think the energy and effort was there and I was pleased for the most part,” Ridge View coach Derek Howard told reporters after the game. “I’m ready to look at the film and see how we can get ready to get better in week two.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

No shots fired at Ridgeview vs Westwood football game.

RCSD is the official and accurate reporting source.

Sheriff Leon Lott — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) August 21, 2021 Here is the video from our broadcast of the scary moment between Westwood and Ridge View.



Please note the commentary was in the moment and nothing is factual. Our broadcast team and reporters are still working on the details of what is going on. The game is in a delay.@wachfox https://t.co/Ehmwmd2wav pic.twitter.com/dSffd2KaVd — Matt Dowell (@MattDowellTV) August 21, 2021 We’re at the scene at Ridge View. We talked to people who heard the chaos and said at least 3 fights broke out and apparently someone yelled that someone had a gun. They said some even almost got trampled on as they ran out of the stadium. @wachfox pic.twitter.com/0TYbkP3IkJ — Kelsey Sanchez (@KelsSanchez) August 21, 2021