It’s time to vote for The State’s Midlands high school football player of the week

The second week of the 2021 high school football season is in the books in South Carolina.

It is time to vote for The State’s Midlands High School Football Player of the Week for games played Friday, Aug. 27. You can vote as often as you like. The deadline to vote is Thursday at noon.

The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page Thursday afternoon.

Player of the Week nominees

▪ Cauthen Best, QB Camden: In a 50-0 win over Lugoff-Elgin, Best was 15-of-20 passing for 327 yards, two touchdowns. He also ran it six times for 46 yards and a TD.

▪ Chance Jennings, QB, Gilbert: In a 55-29 win over Aiken, Jennings sang the national anthem before the game and then was 11-of-16 passing for 177 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 41 yards.

▪ CJ Stokes, RB, Hammond: In a 58-7 win over Ben Lippen, the Michigan commit rushed 11 times for 121 yards.

▪ Dawan Rice, RB, C.A. Johnson: In 42-0 win over New Hope, Rice carried it 11 times for 86 yards, four touchdowns and also caught one pass for 26 yards.

▪ Evan Javis, RB/LB, Spring Valley: In a 33-10 win over River Buff, Javis ran it four times for 135 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had 14 tackles, three for loss, caused one fumble and intercepted a pass.

▪ Mason Suber, K/P, Chapin: In 46-25 win over Mid-Carolina, Suber was 6-of-6 on extra points, 1-of-1 on field goals, averaged 39 yards a punt and six of his eight kickoffs were touchbacks.

▪ Myles Cotten, RB/LB, Blythewood: In a 22-7 win over Goose Creek, Cotten rushed for 74 yards, a touchdown and also had a 20-yard reception. He also had 10 tackles on defense.

▪ Randall McDaniel, RB, Columbia: In a 26-24 win over Pelion, McDaniel carried it 18 times for 178 yards, two touchdowns and also caught a 32-yard pass.

▪ Tory Kelly, LB, Gray Collegiate: In a 33-22 win over Oceanside Collegiate, he had 10 tackles, two pass breakups, forced a fumble and had two fumble recoveries. One of the fumble recoveries, he returned 96 yards for a touchdown.

▪ Tyrell Green, LB, AC Flora: In a 13-0 win over Sumter, he had eight tackles, two quarterback pressures, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

▪ Zion Agnew, WR, Ridge View: In a 29-14 win over North Augusta, Agnew had seven catches for 117 yards and a touchdown.