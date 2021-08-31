High School Football

Several new teams move up into SC high school football statewide rankings

This week’s rankings for S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Aug. 31. First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (19)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. TL Hanna

4. Gaffney

5. Ridge View

6. Byrnes

7. Northwestern

8. Dorman

9. Spring Valley

10. Clover

Others receiving votes: Blythewood, Sumter, Mauldin, Chapin, Woodmont, River Bluff, Carolina Forest, Ashley Ridge.

Class 4A

1. A.C. Flora (18)

2. Greenville (1)

3. Myrtle Beach

4. Catawba Ridge

5. South Pointe

6. North Myrtle Beach

7. Beaufort

8. Irmo

9. Greenwood

10. May River

Others receiving votes: North Augusta, West Florence, Westside, South Florence, Indian Land, Greer, Richland Northeast

Class 3A

1. Daniel (18)

2. Dillon

3. Chapman (1)

4. Gilbert

5. Camden

6. Union County

7. Chester

8. Aynor

9. Brookland-Cayce

10. Clinton

Others receiving votes: Seneca, Woodruff, Lower Richland, Powdersville, Oceanside Collegiate, Wren, Marlboro County, Fairfield Central, Hanahan, Broome, Crestwood

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (19)

2. Gray Collegiate

3. Marion

4. Saluda

5. Silver Bluff

6. Barnwell

7. Andrews

8. Christ Church

9. Newberry

10. St. Joseph’s

Others receiving votes: North Central, Chesnee, Woodland, Batesburg-Leesville, Phillip Simmons, Wade Hampton, Chesterfield, Andrew Jackson

Class A

1. Southside Christian (19)

2. Lamar

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Whale Branch

5. Blackville-Hilda

6. Lewisville

7. Lake View

8. Baptist Hill

9. Great Falls

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Others receiving votes: Wagener-Salley, Calhoun County, C.A. Johnson, Johnsonville, Branchville, Estill, Allendale-Fairfax, Ridge Spring-Monetta

This Week’s Voters: James Benedetto, Greenwood Index Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State Newspaper; Jed Blackwell, Prep Redzone SC; Travis Boland, Times and Democrat; Cole Bryson, ESPN Upstate; Tyler Cupp, WRHI; Joe Dandron, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Chris Dearing, Prep Redzone SC; Thomas Grant, Lexington Chronicle; Ian Guerin, Prep Redzone SC & My Horry News; Travis Jenkins, News & Reporter; Wes Kerr, Lowcosports.com; Tim Leible, The Sumter Item; Justin Mathis, CastPrep and Boiling Springs Journal; James McBee, Boiling Springs Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post & Courier and High School Sports Report; Brandon Stockdale, Prep Redzone SC; Pete Yanity, WSPA; Alex Zietlow, Rock Hill Herald

