Friday night football live scores, updates from Midlands high school games

It’s Week 3 in the South Carolina high school football season, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the latest scores from Friday night’s games featuring Midlands teams. Want more updates? Scroll below to see in-game updates from The State’s Lou Bezjak.

Midlands scores, schedule

Friday

Airport at Lexington

Blythewood at Richland Northeast

Brookland-Cayce at Chapman

Camden at Lakewood

Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall

Crestwood at Irmo

Eau Claire at Denmark-Olar

First Baptist at Ben Lippen

Gilbert at Hartsville

Hammond at Charlotte Country Day (NC)

Keenan at CA Johnson

Lower Richland at AC Flora

Newberry Academy at Palmetto Christian

Ridge View at Gray Collegiate

Saluda at Midland Valley

Westwood at Fairfield Central

WW King at Richard Winn

Monday

Chapin at Newberry, 7 p.m.

Games canceled: Camden at St. John’s (DC); Gilbert at Wagener-Salley; Gilbert at Dillon; Mid-Carolina at Batesburg-Leesville; Dreher at Aiken; Blythewood at North Central; Pelion at Whitmire; Lugoff-Elgin at South Florence; Spring Valley at Richland Northeast; Clinton at Swansea; Dreher at Mid-Carolina; River Bluff at Berkeley