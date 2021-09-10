High School Football
Friday night football live scores, updates from Midlands high school games
It’s Week 3 in the South Carolina high school football season, with teams still navigating an evolving game schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the latest scores from Friday night’s games featuring Midlands teams. Want more updates? Scroll below to see in-game updates from The State’s Lou Bezjak.
Midlands scores, schedule
Friday
Airport at Lexington
Blythewood at Richland Northeast
Brookland-Cayce at Chapman
Camden at Lakewood
Cardinal Newman at Heathwood Hall
Crestwood at Irmo
Eau Claire at Denmark-Olar
First Baptist at Ben Lippen
Gilbert at Hartsville
Hammond at Charlotte Country Day (NC)
Keenan at CA Johnson
Lower Richland at AC Flora
Newberry Academy at Palmetto Christian
Ridge View at Gray Collegiate
Saluda at Midland Valley
Westwood at Fairfield Central
WW King at Richard Winn
Monday
Chapin at Newberry, 7 p.m.
Games canceled: Camden at St. John’s (DC); Gilbert at Wagener-Salley; Gilbert at Dillon; Mid-Carolina at Batesburg-Leesville; Dreher at Aiken; Blythewood at North Central; Pelion at Whitmire; Lugoff-Elgin at South Florence; Spring Valley at Richland Northeast; Clinton at Swansea; Dreher at Mid-Carolina; River Bluff at Berkeley
