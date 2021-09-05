Daytona 500 winner crashes early in the NASCAR playoff opener at Darlington

Michael McDowell waves to fans during driver introductions before the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) AP

Michael McDowell’s season started with a bang, but he wasn’t as fortunate in his playoff debut.

McDowell, the winner of the season-opening Daytona 500, crashed on lap 30 on Sunday at the Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Sunday’s race was the first in NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

McDowell qualified for the 16-team playoffs with his win in Daytona, but was considered a long shot in the postseason. His odds are even more daunting for making the next round, which is cut to 12 drivers after Bristol on Sept. 18.

“We know what we’ve got to do, we’ve got to go out and win a race. We’ll fight hard, that’s what we do,” McDowell said in an interview with NBC Sports Network.

McDowell’s accident came on lap 30, when he lost control of the car coming off Turn 2, which was repaved before the race.

McDowell wasn’t the only playoff driver to have problems early on. Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott (tire rub), Alex Bowman (hit the wall) and William Byron also had damage to their cars early on in the race.