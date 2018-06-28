Construction mishap sparks fire at USC's Carolina Coliseum, causing minor damage

The University of South Carolina's Carolina Coliseum was damaged in a fire Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to an alarm at around 10:15 a.m. after a construction worker cut through a live wire he believed was turned off, causing electricity to arc and start a small fire, said Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins.
Nobody, including the worker who cut through the live wire, was injured, and by the time firefighters responded, the building's sprinkler system had extinguished the fire, Jenkins said.
Jenkins called the fire "very minimal."
A commercial-size dryer at the 12,000-seat arena — which predominantly serves as a practice facility for the university's basketball teams and houses the College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management — was damaged, Jenkins said.
Though the building had smoke in it when firefighters arrived, the smoke did not cause damage to the building. It did, however, receive minor water damage from the sprinklers being activated.
Before Colonial Life Arena opened in 2002, basketball games and big concerts had been held at Carolina Coliseum since 1968. USC committed to renovating the building in 2017.
