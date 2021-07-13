Olympics

The state of South Carolina in the 2021 Olympics: Help us build our athlete list

The Olympics start July 23 in Tokyo.
The Olympics start July 23 in Tokyo. Jae C. Hong AP

The Olympics start next Friday in Tokyo, and we need your help.

We’re compiling a list of athletes who are from the state of South Carolina or who have a key connection to the Palmetto State. Perhaps they attended a college here, for example.

See anyone missing from Team USA or another global Olympic team? Email us at statesports@thestate.com and tell us about anyone we’ve left off our list.

Statewide connections

CJ Cummings, Beaufort, USA, Weightlifting

Mahassen Hala, Beaufort, Lebanon, Weightlifting

Raven Saunders, Charleston, USA, Track and Field (shot put)

University of South Carolina connections

Dawn Staley, USA, Women’s Basketball (5x5, Head Coach)

A’ja Wilson, USA, Women’s Basketball (5x5)

Allisha Gray, USA, Women’s Basketball (3x3)

Laeticia Amihere, Canada, Women’s Basketball (5x5)

Wadeline Jonathas, USA, Track and Field (400 meters, 4x400 relay)

Aliyah Abrams, Guyana, Track and Field (400 meters)

Itay Goldfaden, Israel, Swimming (4x100 medley)

Michael Laitarovsky, Israel, Swimming (100 backstroke)

Tom Peribonio, Ecuador, Swimming (200 IM and 400 IM)

Tinky Ho, Hong Kong, Swimming (4x100 and 4x200 freestyle relay)

Julia Vincent, South Africa, Diving (3-meter springboard)

Clemson University connections

Natoya Goule, Jamaica, Track and Field (800)

Andrea Foster, Guyana, Track and Field (800)

Danielle Williams, Jamaica, Track and Field (100 Hurdles)

Kemar Mowatt, Jamaica, Track and Field (400 Hurdles)

Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Jamaica, Track and Field (Shot put)

  Comments  

Olympics

Nigeria impresses again, tops Argentina 94-71 in tuneup game

July 13, 2021 3:23 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service