Greenville woman to compete on ‘The Bachelor’

A 26-year-old from Greenville will be one of the 30 women vying for bachelor Nick Viall's heart on the upcoming season of "The Bachelor."
Angela Amezcua, an office manager at Millie Lewis Greenville, was revealed as one of the dating show's contestants by ABC Wednesday morning.
At Millie Lewis, a salon, modeling school and modeling agency, Amezcua teaches advanced modeling classes and helps book modeling jobs, as well as modeling herself. Amezcua was featured in a yogurt commercial with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton last year, playing a cheerleader falling into a grocery store stock boy's arms.
Kayla Manley, who works at Millie Lewis' front desk, describes Amezcua as "a sweet person ... as genuine as you get."
Manley and Amezcua have worked together at Millie Lewis for two years and are also close friends outside of work.
"The Bachelor" premieres at 8 p.m. Jan. 2 on ABC.
Comments