More Videos

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 2:50

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career

Pause
Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 0:55

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Look: SC Pride entertainment in Columbia 1:01

Look: SC Pride entertainment in Columbia

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

USC Aiken asks for millions from South Carolina 3:41

USC Aiken asks for millions from South Carolina

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

President Trump: 'I loved our Henry' 1:15

President Trump: "I loved our Henry"

  • Darius Rucker sings 'Southern State of Mind' at Colonial Life Arena

    The musician sang the song at his concert Wednesday in Columbia, S.C.

The musician sang the song at his concert Wednesday in Columbia, S.C. bbreiner@thestate.com
The musician sang the song at his concert Wednesday in Columbia, S.C. bbreiner@thestate.com

Music News & Reviews

Sunday is a big day for Darius Rucker, and his fans in SC

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 21, 2017 6:43 PM

Sunday is a big day for Darius Rucker.

It’s the culmination of a big week for the former Hootie & the Blowfish front man who has gone on to become a country music star.

In the morning, Rucker will be featured on “CBS Sunday Morning.” On Sunday night, Rucker will be performing a concert at Volvo Car Stadium (formerly Family Circle Stadium), in Charleston.

Both are coming on the heels, and in support of the release of Rucker’s new album, “When Was the Last Time.”

Unfortunately for fans of Rucker in Columbia, where he attended the University of South Carolina, Charleston is as close as he’s coming for a live performance. But for those who can’t see him in person, Rucker will be making the rounds of talks shows this week to promote the new album which was released Friday.

In addition to “CBS Sunday Morning,” Rucker is scheduled to appear on the “Today Show” (Tuesday), “The View (Wednesday), “The Chew” (Friday) and “The Harry Show” (Nov. 1).

On “CBS Sunday Morning,” the venerable television newsmagazine, Rucker will be profiled by Jan Crawford. The music segment of the program, airing at 9 a.m., will feature Rucker’s move from Hootie & the Blowfish to a different kind of success as a solo country music artist.

CBS teased the profile with a clip from Rucker performing a single from the album, “For the First Time.”

The album has already been well received. One review praised his powerful voice.

“Rucker is a seriously underrated singer. Blessed with a rugged but warm timbre, he has a rare ability to invite listeners into a song rather than keep them at a distance through extraneous, show-offy display,” according to usatoday.com.

Rucker is a three-time Grammy-winning singer. The Charleston native and bandmates formed Hootie & the Blowfish while they were students at South Carolina.

Their album “Cracked Rear View” went platinum 16 times in the U.S., became the best-selling album of 1995, and was one of the fastest-selling debut albums of all time.

The Grand Ole Opry member and Gamecock superfan performed at Colonial Life Arena for USC students after the football team completed a six-win season in 2016. He was often spotted watching the USC men’s basketball team during their recent run to the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament.

Rucker has been busy when he isn’t performing. He came out with his own brand of whiskey, Backstage Southern Whiskey and joined the sports agent business, partnering with MGC Sports. Rucker also has his own monthly golf talk show, “On Par with Darius Rucker,” which airs on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio.

Related stories from The State

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 2:50

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career

Pause
Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 0:55

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 5:24

South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule

Look: SC Pride entertainment in Columbia 1:01

Look: SC Pride entertainment in Columbia

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season 1:33

Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 2:48

Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley

USC Aiken asks for millions from South Carolina 3:41

USC Aiken asks for millions from South Carolina

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse? 1:33

Sneak peek: what's the best thing you ate at Urban Cookhouse?

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse 2:21

Dabo Swinney on how Clemson has responded from loss to Syracuse

President Trump: 'I loved our Henry' 1:15

President Trump: "I loved our Henry"

  • Fort Mill man on the road with Prince

    Jeff Sochko worked for the lighting crew that accentuated Prince’s music for his 1980s tour in support of the “Purple Rain” album. He recalls the superstar's 'no drugs' clause for the tour and the purple tambourines he used to have handed out to the crowd. Credit: Bristow Marchant/The (Rock Hill) Herald

Fort Mill man on the road with Prince

View More Video