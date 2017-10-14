Photos: A Saturday at the S.C. State Fair

Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017. Here, 3-year-old Bryson Brown of Dillon enjoys riding a horse on the carousel.
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017. Here, Brandi Glenn, left, and her husband, Greg Glenn, work on this year's sand sculpture. The Glenns, from San Luis Obispo, Calif., have done the sand sculptures at the fair for more than 20 years. This year, they started the Sunday before the fair opened with 75 tons of sand. The process takes 12 days to complete. Brandi Glenn explained that this year's theme is a "garden gnome that got tired of his regular job to become philosopher who is spreading his ideas to other garden creatures. But they don't understand because they don't speak gnome."
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017. Here, Fredrick Ruff, right and his daughter, Danica Ruff, 7, of Chapin check out some of the artwork at the fair.
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017. Here, from left, Meridith Bunch, Miriam Bunch and Tony O'Bannon look at the "Best in Show" awards for high school art. The group is visiting from the upstate.
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017. Here, Ellis Pavlick (11), left, and Anna Warren (9) of Lexington enjoy sliding down the giant slide at the fair.
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017.
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017. Here, kids enjoy the Wacky Worm mini-rollercoaster.
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017. Here, from right, Jermal Washington, center with hat, competes with his son, Joseph Washington, right, and Karmen Chavis as they play the "Rising Waters" game on the Midway.
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017.
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017.
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017.
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017. Here, fairgoers walk through a house made of balloons in the Ellison Building.
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017. Here, fairgoers examine a 110-pound watermelon grown by Jeff Frankhouse of Batesburg-Leesville. The watermelon won a blue FIrst Premium ribbon at this year's fair. From right, Dean Johnson of Lugoff, Mike Dominick of Little Mountain, and his son, Derrick Dominick.
Scenes from the South Carolina State Fair on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017.
