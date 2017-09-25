More Videos

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Pause
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Should Confederate monuments stay or go? 1:57

Should Confederate monuments stay or go?

Historical Commission postpones decision on statues and monuments 1:52

Historical Commission postpones decision on statues and monuments

With a rope and ladder, protesters bring Confederate statue to the ground 1:24

With a rope and ladder, protesters bring Confederate statue to the ground

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame 2:10

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame

Look: Clemson QB commit Trevor Lawrence in action 0:52

Look: Clemson QB commit Trevor Lawrence in action

What's up with South Carolina's offense? 1:30

What's up with South Carolina's offense?

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • Why do SC teachers quit? Low pay isn't the only reason

    Two Midlands SC teachers on why their colleagues quit the teaching profession

Two Midlands SC teachers on why their colleagues quit the teaching profession jself@thestate.com
Two Midlands SC teachers on why their colleagues quit the teaching profession jself@thestate.com

Latest News

What makes SC a horrible state for teachers? New study ranks us 49th

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

September 25, 2017 3:52 PM

Your child’s beloved teachers may be dedicated and inspiring, but they may also be underpaid and worried about their safety — especially in South Carolina — according to a new study by WalletHub.

The credit score advisory website has ranked the places it says are best and worst to be a teacher. South Carolina came in near the bottom, ranking 49th among the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The study analyzed metrics such as salaries, pupil-teacher ratios and commute times, among others.

Besides teacher pay, safety concerns — the percentage of teachers who reported being threatened with injury by a student — were a big part of South Carolina’s rankings.

Overall, New York was deemed the best place to be a teacher, followed by New Jersey, Illinois, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

At the bottom of the list was Arizona, followed by Hawaii, South Carolina, Mississippi and Florida.

This news reinforces worries among state officials and education experts that South Carolina’s teacher shortage could worsen over the next few years as changes to the state’s retirement program kick in.

More Videos

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby 0:46

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

Pause
Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 0:51

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism 1:44

More NFL players sit, take a knee following Trump criticism

Should Confederate monuments stay or go? 1:57

Should Confederate monuments stay or go?

Historical Commission postpones decision on statues and monuments 1:52

Historical Commission postpones decision on statues and monuments

With a rope and ladder, protesters bring Confederate statue to the ground 1:24

With a rope and ladder, protesters bring Confederate statue to the ground

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame 2:10

Mother of Richland Deputy who killed himself says no one is to blame

Look: Clemson QB commit Trevor Lawrence in action 0:52

Look: Clemson QB commit Trevor Lawrence in action

What's up with South Carolina's offense? 1:30

What's up with South Carolina's offense?

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start 2:15

Josh Kendall: The good news, bad news from USC's 3-1 start

  • State TERI retirement program ending

    A program that helps retain experienced teachers through financial incentives will be eliminated.

State TERI retirement program ending

A program that helps retain experienced teachers through financial incentives will be eliminated.

Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

The State newspaper reported last week that more than 6,000 public school teachers didn’t return to their classrooms in South Carolina last year, and that the number of education majors is shrinking.

Five teachers shared their experiences on Thursday with a panel of educators, legislators and other officials who have been tasked with figuring out how school districts can retain teachers. They cited the lack of time for planning and disrespectful students among the struggles in the classroom.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

View More Video