Food & Drink

Columbia neighborhood bar to reopen

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

November 13, 2017 2:37 PM

For those of you who’ve been longing for a sriracha peanut butter glazed doughnut, the wait may be over. Way back in July, the Facebook page for Kraken Gastropub posted that the popular bar on Rosewood was closing “for a couple of days for necessary maintenance.”

A couple of days turned into a couple of months, but owner Aaron Klugh says The Kraken is now ready for reopening. During The Kraken’s downtime, Klugh opened up a sister location, The Black Market Tavern specializing in smoked wings and craft cocktails, at 2303 Devine S. in Five Points.

Aside from the necessary repairs and a some general upkeep projects, not much has changed at The Kraken, according to Klugh.

“It’s pretty much the same menu. Any changes will be minor, for now,” he says.

So the lobster grilled cheese? Check. Poutine? Uh huh. And the sriracha peanut butter glazed doughnut? Yep.

The Kraken is located at 2910 Rosewood Drive. www.facebook.com/TheKrakenGastropub/

