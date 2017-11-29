Columbia’s becoming a restaurant town, but we’re still missing a lot. For starters...

It’s often been said that Columbia has too many pizza and taco places, a lot of comfort and new American food and not much else.
With Richland and Lexington counties experiencing a fair amount of growth, here’s your chance to sound off. What do you think is missing or would you like to see restaurant-wise in the Midlands?
Maybe a chain such as Shake Shack, Krystal, In N Out or Cheesecake Factory?
How about a kosher deli?
Is it a particular cuisine — such as French or Cuban or West African?
Drop us a line or comment below... just don’t everybody say Cheesecake Factory (geesh).
Comments