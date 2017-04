A new goat yoga craze trending across the United States has caught on in Rock Hill. Cat’s Paw Winery and Critter Creek Farm on Saturday drew dozens of yogis from as far as West Virginia and Alabama for “Baby Goat Yoga” and a wine tasting.

A yoga instructor led the group through the stretches while rambunctious baby goats bucked each other and stopped brief chin rubs.

Other goat yoga classes will be held through May. Visit crittercreekfarm.com for details.

