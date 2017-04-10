Religion

April 10, 2017 12:01 AM

Reflecting on Scripture: Dr. Wendell Estep

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

Sunday, millions of Christians around the world marked Palm Sunday, the beginning of a week-long observance of the Easter holiday.

At the same time Christians will be observing Holy Week, the Jewish observance of Passover begins at sunset Monday.

To mark these observances, The State asked Columbia-area faith leaders to share their favorite passages of Scripture to reflect on this holy time.

Watch for videos to post daily at http://www.thestate.com/living/religion/, running through April 16.

MONDAY: “Reflecting on Scripture: Dr. Wendell Estep,” of First Baptist Church of Columbia

Related content

Religion

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Reflecting on Scripture: Wendell Estep

View more video

Entertainment Videos