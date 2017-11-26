Martha Bratton, William Ralston marry

Martha Lilla Bratton and William Corbin Ralston, both of Mount Pleasant, were united in marriage Nov. 18 at Mount Pleasant Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Thomas C. Herrington and the Rev. Dr. William Hunter Ralston performed the 4 p.m. ceremony. A reception followed at Lowndes Grove Plantation in Charleston.
The bride, who was escorted by her father, is the daughter of Dr. James Rufus Bratton Jr. and the late Mrs. Bratton of Florence. She is the granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Asbury Dukes Hoke and the late Dr. and Mrs. James Rufus Bratton of Rock Hill. She earned a bachelor’s degree at Clemson University and is employed with the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Charleston County Aviation Authority.
The groom is the son of the Rev. Dr. and Mrs. William Hunter Ralston of Charlotte. He is the grandson of the late Maj. Gen. and Mrs. Thomas Goldsborough Corbin of Fremont, North Carolina, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Bradley Ralston of Atlanta. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Auburn University and is employed with Mashburn Construction Company.
Matrons of honor were the bride’s sister-in-law Ashley Patton Bratton, Kathleen Davis Bukowsky and Marshall Baarcke Wyker. Maid of honor was Jennifer Merrill Weston. Bridesmaids were Laura Chapman Beacham, Claire Stoneburner Rabe, Elizabeth Wallace Hodges, Stacey Rockwell Schmidt, Hayden Clark Jeffords, Patricia Greenberg Shenkman, Marshall Coleman Newton, Mari Allene Sitton and Jean Cutler Umbarger.
Never miss a local story.
Best man was Thomas Hunter Ralston, brother of the groom. Groomsman was James Rufus Bratton III, brother of the bride. Ushers were Joshua Earl Beech, Matthew Alan Lucas, Ronald Mathew Fendley, Nickolaus Francis Maslanka, Joseph DuPre Keys and Patrick Carter Pearson. Ring bearers were Sims Rufus Bratton and William Everett Bratton, nephews of the bride.
Program attendants were Emily Bland Keys, Ashley Robinson Munn, Kathryn Baltzell McAlpin and Amanda Odom Parker.
Following a wedding trip, the couple will reside in Mount Pleasant.
Comments