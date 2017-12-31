Buford and Barbara Goff celebrate 60th anniversary

Homer Buford Goff Jr. and Barbara Lea Dent Goff of Columbia recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married Dec. 28, 1957, at Eau Claire Baptist Church.
Their children are David Leon Goff, Barbara Diane Goff, and Katherine Goff (Barry) Lockwood. Their grandchildren are Jordan Davis Goff, Bailey Dent Lockwood, Eanes Holt Lockwood and Smith Lea Lockwood.
Barbara and Buford grew up together in the Eau Claire neighborhood.
“They were high school sweethearts and have remained faithful and loyal to each other through sickness and health, richer and poorer and forsaking all others throughout the joys and sorrows of life,” daughter Katherine writes. “Barbara and Buford have been loving parents, grandparents and faithful servants to God, their community and their family. Their family is blessed to celebrate this momentous occasion and are thankful for the unconditional love they have shared with each other and shown to all of those that have come into their lives.”
The Goffs’ children and grandchildren have given a gift to Forest Lake Presbyterian Church in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: High school sweethearts at Eau Claire High School.
Q: What was your favorite part of your wedding day?
A: They spent the first night of their honeymoon at the Clemson House on the campus of Clemson University, where Buford had graduated in May 1957. Ironically, the Clemson House was demolished recently, but their marriage continues to have a strong foundation.
