Columbia Cotillion Club presents 10 debutantes

The Columbia Cotillion Club, a gentleman’s dance club founded in 1890, held its Winter Ball on Dec. 27 at the Columbia Marriott. Nine daughters and one granddaughter of members were presented. A reception and receiving line were followed by the debutante presentation and figure. Mrs. John Cantey Heath Jr. directed the figure, which was followed by dinner and dancing.
Daughters presented were:
Miss Eleanor Quinn Crawford, daughter of Mr. Geddings Hardy Crawford, granddaughter of the late Mr. Geddings Hardy Crawford and Mrs. Crawford, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Geddings Hardy Crawford, escorted by Mr. George Shields King Jr.
Miss Susannah Mayrant Cate, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hamilton Cate Jr., granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hamilton Cate, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Jacob Cate Jr., escorted by Mr. Charles Hardie Cate.
Never miss a local story.
Miss Caroline Simons Moorman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Heslep Moorman Jr., granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Duffy Jones and Mr. John H. Moorman and the late Mrs. Moorman, great-granddaughter of the late Dr. and Mrs. Isaac Jenkins Mikell and the late Mr. and Mrs. Robert Moorman, escorted by Mr. Shannon Nelson Weston III.
Miss Virginia Gray Edmunds, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blake Edmunds III, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Blake Edmunds Jr. and the late Mary Aldrich Rembert Edmunds, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Blake Edmunds, escorted by Mr. William Henry Kitchens.
Miss Anne Elliott Kissam, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Keller Kissam, granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Edward Darrell Hopkins, escorted by Mr. William Lee Chapman Jr.
Miss Isabel Hope Adams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Weston Adams III, granddaughter of Ambassador and Mrs. Weston Adams, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Henry Nelson, escorted by Mr. Braxton Bragg Comer.
Miss Marion Walker Coleman, daughter of the Honorable and Mrs. Creighton Buchanan Coleman, granddaughter of Mr. Elmer Chandler McNair and the late Mrs. McNair, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Lafitte Clarke, escorted by Mr. Chandler McNair Coleman.
Miss Emily Glenn Cate, daughter of Mr. Newman Perry Cate, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hamilton Cate, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles Jacob Cate Jr., escorted by Mr. Newman Perry Cate Jr.
Miss Elizabeth Grace Craig, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Kent Craig, granddaughter of Mrs. John Coventry Chambliss and the late Mr. Chambliss, escorted by Mr. Reed Hollingsworth McGowen.
The granddaughter presented was Miss Grace Davis Rhodes, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. David Vincent Rhodes, granddaughter of Mrs. John Manning Cantey III and the late Mr. Cantey, great-granddaughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Manning Cantey Jr. and the late Mr. and Mrs. William Yates Hazlehurst, escorted by Mr. Wiley Lee Roper III.
Guest debutantes were Miss Sarah Greer Buchanan, escorted by Mr. Spencer James Jenkins Jr.; Miss Hannah Leadley Cureton, escorted by Mr. Gregory Garrett Christianson Ayers; Miss Katharine Anne Fawcett, escorted by Mr. John Cantey Heath III; Miss Nancy Welch Graf, escorted by Mr. Henry Filmore Mabry III; Miss Elizabeth Middleton Hogue, escorted by Mr. Lee Walker Wardlaw; Miss Anne Barnwell Jenkins, escorted by Mr. Caleb Joseph Woody; Miss Emily Elizabeth Jenkins, escorted by Mr. George Alexander Jenkins IV; Miss Margaret Pinckney Laney, escorted by Mr. Joseph Calhoun Watson Jr.; Miss Frances Anne McLeod, escorted by Mr. Edwin Caldwell Propst; Miss Anne Brailsford Plowden, escorted by Mr. Robert Goggans Boyle Jr.; Miss Helen Turner Rogers, escorted by Mr. Samuel Witten Bauknight; Miss Olivia Louise Schraibman, escorted by Mr. Patrick David McLean II; Miss Eliza LeGrand Smith, escorted by Mr. Michael McNulty Beal Jr.; Miss Sarah Brailsford Sutton, escorted by Cadet 1st Lt. and Summerall Guard Thomas Bridges Smith; and Miss Gale Belser Thompson, escorted by Mr. Thomas Lowndes Pope Jr.
Seated at the head table were Mr. Isaac Jenkins Mikell III, president, and Mrs. Mikell; Mr. Andrew Graham Walker, president of the Columbia Ball, and Mrs. Walker; Mr. Weston Adams III, vice president, and Mrs. Adams; Mr. John Hagood Tighe, secretary-treasurer, and Mrs. Tighe; and Mr. Michael McNulty Beal, past president and debutante announcer, and Mrs. Beal.
Also seated at the head table were executive committee members Mr. William Austin Bunch and Mrs. Bunch; Mr. Thomas Lowndes Pope and Mrs. Pope; Mr. William Mace Haselden and Mrs. Haselden; and Mr. Edward Wade Mullins III and Mrs. Mullins.
Comments