Leslie Clare Lyon, Colin Hennessy marry

Leslie Clare Lyon of Columbia and Colin James Hennessy of Columbus, Georgia, were united in marriage Dec. 28 at the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal in Columbia. The Right Revs. Dorsey F. Henderson and Charles F. Duvall officiated the 4 o’clock ceremony. A reception followed at the Palmetto Club.
The bride is the daughter of the Rev. Dr. and Mrs. James Fraser Lyon IV of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Marcine Lyon Thompson of South Carolina Episcopal Retirement Community at Still Hopes and the late Mr. James Fraser Lyon III and the late Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Leslie of Bennettsville. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Winthrop University and a master’s degree in speech pathology from the University of South Carolina. She is employed with Richland School District 2 as a speech language pathologist.
The groom is the son of Mrs. Anne-Marie Hennessy of New York City and Mr. Dominic Hennessy of Lynbrook, New York. He is the grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Largo of Lynbrook and the late Mr. and Mrs. James Hennessy of Durrow, Ireland. He earned a bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy, and he is employed with the U.S. Army as a captain.
The bride was escorted and given in marriage by her father. Organist Dr. David Lowry, soloist Mr. Tracey Steele, and the Church of the Good Shepherd choir provided music.
Maids of honor were Miss Madison Cox of Sumter and Miss Elissa Visotski of Columbia. Bridesmaids were Miss Kelsey Hennessy of Forest Hills, New York; Miss Megan Cox of Asheville, North Carolina; and Mrs. Lyndsey Meekins of Columbus.
Best men were Mr. Brendan Hennessy and Mr. Matthew Hennessy, both of Wilmington, North Carolina. Groomsmen were Mr. James Lyon of Columbia; Mr. Will Meekins and Mr. Matthew Berman, both of Columbus; Mr. Milan Bonita of Forest Hills; and Mr. Mitchell Olson of Tacoma, Washington.
The couple will honeymoon in Charleston.
In their own words
Q: How did you meet?
A: Colin’s best friend from West Point married Leslie Clare’s best friend from Winthrop, and the couple met at the wedding.
Q: Tell us about the proposal.
A: Colin proposed during a walk in the woods at Congaree National Park a week before he left for a six-month overseas deployment.
Q: What part of the wedding day are you most looking forward to?
A: We are most looking forward to living in the same zip code after dating long-distance for four years.
Q: How did you choose the venue where you will be married?
A: The couple was married in the bride’s home church, where her father has been the rector for 26 years.
Q: What was the significance of the music played during your ceremony?
A: Schubert’s “Ave Maria” was sung by soloist Tracey Steele. Tracey Steele and Dr. David Lowry have known the bride her whole life.
Q: What are your something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue?
A: Something old, pearl necklace; something new, wedding dress; something borrowed, her mother’s earrings; something blue, her grandmother’s blue topaz ring.
