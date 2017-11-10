Lakefront property in Northeast Richland’s Wildewood neighborhood sells for $992,500

Richland County
29016
291 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Larry Anderson and Diane P. Anderson $290,618
1 Richmond Lane from James T. Deets and Tracy A. Deets to Louis T. Sutton, Sr. and Sandra A. Sutton $448,000
17 Hilltopper Court from Moutafa Moustafa to Latisha Chestnut, Earl Chestnut and Eugene Middleton $225,000
400 Pinewood Cottage Lane from James T. Verne Revocable and Virginia M. Taylor Verne Revocable Trust to Emily R. Thomas $204,000
104 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Terry G. Pugh and Cleveland Pugh, Jr. $256,806
304 Nava Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David A. Skidmore and Lisa A. Skidmore $224,900
815 Near Creek Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Louie A. Dicks, Sr. and Betty G. Dicks $291,000
781 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jonathan Gregory Jacobs and Tonisha S. Jacobs $239,890
418 Holly Berry Circle from Michael P. Giogowski and Mendy Jo Giogowski to Vikki E. Woodard and Kelvin Woodard $379,000
344 Joshua Tree Court from Mark D. Cauthen to Roberto Garcia $139,450
505 Ringneck Duck Court from Richard R. Kyle and Sandra L. Kyle to Portia Nalls-Jackson and Tavis D. Jackson $202,000
724 Pebblebridge Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Amanda Rochelle Hart $143,949
29036
176 Kingship Drive from Miles E. Mixson and Meta D. Mixson to Leonard G. Anderson $335,000
363 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Adam Pross and Kathryn E. Pross $253,956
Lot 2, Grist Hall Subdivision from Dorothy W. Grist Share and Grist Family Fund and the Estate of Dorothy Walker Grist, Linda G. Hayes, Jay W. Grist, Jr. and Craig Grist to Jason T. Koon and Robin T. Koon $132,000
29045
6 Gillon Lane from Deborah P. McCaskill Revocable Trust to Patricia B. Manuel $340,000
4 Walden Place Court from Ronnie Gerald and Marilyn Gerald to Ashley Kelly and Ladrel Sampson $198,762
29061
704 Quail Hills Drive from Clarence J. Henderson and Juanita C. Everette to Shirlene Sanders $102,000
517 Mt. Elon Church Road from Judith D. Vining to Luis A. Medina Cales and Eira G. Medine $280,000
135 Myers Creek Drive from Brian L. Boger to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $101,500
29063
108 Signal Lane from Ryan D. King to Gordon H. Bobbett, II and Nichole Bobbett $675,000
1 Green Ash Court from Daniel Dean Moon to Elias F. Lykes $190,000
16 Bucktail Way from Lindsey L. Davis n/k/a Lindsey Miller to Kristin Nicole Russell and James Phillip Davis $125,000
6 Glen Rose Court from Lynn Busch to Brandon A. Steele $134,001
679 Dutchmans Creek Trail from Linda E. Goebeler to Christopher M. Goldsmith and Dawn Goldsmith $236,500
183 Bradstone Road from Peggy Shepler and Chris Shepler to Kerian Brealon $110,000
400 Concord Place Road from Shontell Cole to Muhammad I. Khan and Samira Shahid $114,000
741 Saxony Drive from David W. Crawley to Clay Everett Burke, Jr. and Charissa Burke $255,000
203 Walnut Grove Circle from Hazel Lily Donovan to James H. Witherspoon, III $142,250
77 Bradstone Circle from Doug Bishop Hasselbring to Lorna S. Morris $106,500
128 Kingston Forest Drive from Stephen T. Carpineto and Amanda C. Carpineto to Jairus Haskell Williams and Stacey Lane Williams $180,000
300 Kings Creek Road from Greymorr Real Estate, LLC to Christopher J. Ramey $155,000
805 Whitewater Drive from John W. Elkins and Suzanne S. Elkins to Patrick J. Pappagallo $180,000
29201
902 Florence St. from Christopher Matthew Joy and Heather Smith Joy to Andrew Joseph Corbett $245,000
713 Maryland St. from Ravi B. Patel, Sonam B. Kuber, Leena B. Patel and Bhupen Chhitubhai Patel to Aisha Patel and Pankajbhal Patel $163,000
900 S. Stadium Road, Unit N412 from Sands Edisto, LLC to Calvin Douglas Poteat $215,000
29204
3805 Verner St. from Estate of Francis L. Parker to Arno William Corley and Suzanne Corley $167,000
5 Summitt Place from Joanne Grainger to Emmie L. Shealy $222,500
1671 Tanglewood Road from Beverly L. Edgell to Nancy F. Babcock and William H. Babcock $700,000
1311 Wellington Drive from Robert D. Kosciusko to Feifei Xiao Guoshuai Cai $490,000
29205
3214 Monroe St. from Spencer S. Collins and Alexis P. Collins to Ian T. Duggan and Carolyn S. Duggan $339,500
407 Queen Street from Joel M. Deason to Steven A. McKelvey, Jr. and Tracy L. McKelvey $290,000
955 Laurie Lane from Daniel Bradley, Jr., Kimberly Bradley and Daniel Bradley, Sr. to Lindsay M. Butler $146,000
806 Howard St. from Priyantha Herath to Nicholas Vazsonyi $268,000
345 S. Waccamaw Avenue from Sean Joseph Baier to James M. Page $205,000
3703 Prentice Avenue from Harry Lee Dunston, Jr. and Beverly H. Dunston to Foundation Real Estate, LLC $120,000
3700 Riviera Road from Elaine Bansch and Brenden M. Bansch to James Scott Strickland $109,900
502 Graymont Avenue from Joshua D. Dolinger and Heather Dollinger to Joyce Barash $169,000
29206
5319 Lakeshore Drive from Gerald Steven Peterson and Molly Cecil Peterson to John N. McCarter, Jr. $610,000
6447 Sylvan Drive from David Leon Jones n/k/a David Delaney Hudson to Samuel M. Pridgen and Jordan H. Pridgen $288,000
2113 Bay Berry Court from Malcolm M. Watkins and The Estate of Jean N. Watkins to Beverly H. Bergeron $276,000
4232 Ivy Hall Drive from Estate of Sara Wilkins Carroll a/k/a Sarah W. Carroll a/k/a Sara W. Carroll to SK Homes, LLC $212,270
4429 Shannon Springs Road from John Paul Hedden and Rosemary B. Hedden to Lynda Pugh Lee $211,000
134 Carlyle Circle from Katrina S. Riley to Gina D. Brock $165,000
70 Catesby Circle from William Bobo, Jr., Deborah B. Francis and Elizabeth Anne Bobo to Warren E. Propst and Donna D. Propst $107,000
5301 N. Trenholm Road from Jane Chrysostom to Davinci Real Property Group, LLC $665,000
6910 Plainfield Road from Beach Property Investment & Management, LLC to Margarita Vidal Bello $145,000
4431 Kilbourne Road from Angie Petrovic n/k/a Angie P. Whittaker to Eben Henry Wells Taylor $159,200
29209
229 E. Lake Trail from Stephen Kozlowski and Stanley Dorn to Glenn E. Collins and Barbara H. Collins $107,000
8025 Caughman Road from HFS I Assets Company, LLC to Deon C. Thompson and Shirley Thompson $139,000
2332 Exton Shore Drive from Zachary R. Plummer and Bridget L. Plummer to Daniel C. McGlone and Carla Neal McGlone $164,900
1140 Rockwood Road from Christian W. Jordan to David Lee Ray and Sherry L. Ray $163,000
7027 Mirror Lake Road from South Carolina Homes and Land to Terrie Isaac $149,900
29210
4507 Broad River Road from Samuel N. Nagi to American VIP Properties, LLC $250,000
1019 Statler Road from Sara K. Wood to Mary F. Mitchell and Alvin P. Mitchell $127,000
29212
15 Sandalwood Court from Tonya M. McMurtury to Octavia R. Washington $145,000
37 Waybrook Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrea C. Taylor $232,900
19 Northfern Court from Moody Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Vicki Dawn McKenzie $128,000
29223
38 Beaver Dam Court from William Carr and Mindy P. Carr to Allen J. Mitchum and Kerry F. Mitchum $256,000
301 Cold Branch Drive from Sara K. Wood to Beatrice Montague and Ramon Frett $163,000
113 Lockleven Drive from John M. Wright to Amber Robinson and Bruce Robinson, Jr. $100,000
32 Upper Pond Road from Robert B. Junker and Susan C. Junker to Kevin Miller and Paula Miller $595,000
8 Wildoak Court from Arthur L. Ramsey and Evalina Ramsey to Than Van Nguyen and Anh T. Mac $351,500
7 Angus Road from Joann M. Bohnet to Chanwoong Park and Christine Chang $125,000
108 Oakbrook Village Road from Joy E. Strange to Dezerae Jameka Webb and Trey Robert Partrick Hutto $138,000
120 Holliday Drive from William H. Babcock and Nancy F. Babcock to Harmeet Singh Gill and Preetinder Kaur Kaleka $992,500
120 Fire Thorn Lane from Scott A. Harder and Catherine E. Harder to Michael J. Carrano, Jr. and Jean Carrano $180,000
108 Saddleridge Road from Sunsetter Properties, LLC to David C. Meade $149,900
412 Aiken Hunt Circle from Commodore Charles a/k/a Commodore Charles, Jr. to Randy G. Evans $635,000
29229
15 Duncock Court from ATG Columbia 1, LLC to Stepan Grek and Bridget Gregory $189,000
310 Rolling Knoll Drive from Christie McCray f/k/a Christie P. Myers to Cynthia Renee Pauley $115,000
132 Southern Pine Road from Michael D. Godsey to Tracy M. McDuffie and Minita E. McDuffie $168,600
605 Brickingham Way from Brian G. Beville and Louise M. Beville to Timothy C. Hasty and Shineka Mack $182,900
104 Ashewicke Drive from Karen Sample Grimball to Brittany Shawana Jackson $154,400
508 Buck Haven Way from Melanie Renee Manigault n/k/a Melanie Washington to Marlene D. Boykin $115,000
143 Trillium Road from Bradford M. Stokes to Omar Salazar James and Kelly Heredia $110,000
402 Chalmers Lane from Kevin V. Olson and Andrea Olson to Glenda A. Green $150,900
213 Hamilton Place Road from Michelle M. Washington and Sandy D. Washington to Latisha Taylor $128,000
2164 Lake Carolina Drive from Jason Pfentner to Gilbert Eugene Portee and Nerkeisha Portee $169,000
305 Barony Place Drive from James J. Ferguson, Jr. to Lester Hood and Cindy Hood $177,500
210 Palmetto Park Circle from Patrick Luciani to Chandelle Kyla Anderson $122,000
103 Newstead Way from Frances Burdette to William E. Jarrell and Melody A. Jarrell $189,900
804 Mayfield Drive from Tina A. Sinker to Thomas Marshall and Leigh Marshall $177,000
518 Summit Square from Donna E. Weathersbee to Ronald M. King and Bonita G. King $136,500
110 Summit Ridge Circle from Shead Mills, Jr. to Michelle Renee Hasty $145,500
6 Mapleleaf Drive from Kiran C. Patel, Dipa K. Patel and Charul J. Patel to Nakia R. Derrick $132,000
Lexington County
29006
336 Town Pond Road from Edward S. Spradley and Jennifer L. Spradley to Farrah Alma Rebecca Rutherford and William Wesley Rutherford $184,000
29033
2300 Charleston Highway from Westwood MHC, LLC to Westwood, LLC $3,675,000
1326 Karlaney Avenue from Eddie L. Dennis to Willard R. Renner, II $117,000
1110 Naples Avenue from Jason B. Munsell and Mindy E. Fenske to Catherin M. Ramage and Hollis L. Beach $164,900
1044 Naples Avenue from Danny Milton Creamer to Donald K. Stephenson $156,000
29036
132 Northshore Drive from April Hilton to Deborah Sharpe $119,500
1113 Point View Road from Ronnie M. Faile and Stacey L. Faile to Charles F. Heine Trust $670,000
207 Dutchman Shores Circle from William J. Hess and Elena C. Hess to Larry David Tyler Revocable Trust and Carol Lea Tyler Revocable Trust $430,000
310 Greengarden Drive from Stephen Michael Quinlan to Larry D. Myall, Barbara D. Myall, Milledge T. Pitts and Travis C. Pitts $187,000
416 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William Davis Henard and Brooke Sauteben $486,074
240 Stoney Pointe Drive from Trevor J. Barrett to John T. Meyer $140,000
235 Eagle Point Drive from Jill Byrd Smith a/k/a Jill Byrd Callais to Emmaretta Swiggins $169,900
121 Pamela Court from Nicholas A. Redmond and Leah R. Redmond to Edwin McCaskill Estridge and Michelle Kresge Estridge $305,000
133 Tail Feather Way from Robert Y. Beesburg and Cheri Beesburg to Shannon K. Burnett $135,000
516 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph Daniel Hughes and Joan T. Hughes $206,250
175 Firebridge Drive from Home Finder, LLC to Melissa Elizabeth Ross and Jacob Josiah Dawson $129,900
517 Verona Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Steve J. Mohar $254,900
885 Island Point Lane from Estate of William Hascle Burroughs, Jr. to Jorge O. Garcia and Susana G. Garcia $744,150
517 Verona Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Steven J. Mohar $254,900
885 Island Point Lane from Estate of William Hascle Burroughs, Jr. to Jorge O. Garcia and Susana G. Garcia $744,150
29053
1530 Woodtrail Drive from Thomas Edward Meaders and Sara E. Meaders to Mark C. Smith and April D. Smith $110,000
Old Wire Road from William S. Reamer, IV to Old Wire Road Paradise, LLC $144,000
113 Cranbrook Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mark C. Smith and April D. Smith $153,995
29054
1329 Shore Road from Charles M. Daidone and Susan M. Scheller-Daidone to Douglas E. Winters $299,000
131 Oneal Shealy Road from Deborah Ann Anderson to Jill J. Horton $225,000
230 Westfork Road from Aaron Smith to Austin Lynnwood Wise and Sierra Wise $135,000
3250 Driftwood Point Road from Michael K. Stowers to Blank Property Holdings, LLC $220,000
111 Deer Ridge Trail from William Curt Ouzts and Jennifer S. Ouzts to Joshua D. Bates and Ann M. Bates $284,500
29063
124 Ascot Ridge Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Timothy M. Fritz, Johnna L. Fritz and Caitlin Cheyenne Fritz $142,190
29070
236 Sarah Ann Road from James L. Bruner to Iron Sport Properties, LLC $750,000
402-404 Camelot Court from Bradley V. Winn and Lavonne H. Winn to Community Assistance Provider $125,000
29072
219 Golden Fluke Avenue from NVR, Inc. to Thomas Allison and Alexis Cook $290,600
100 Backman St. from Annie E. Shinn to Scott Ellis, Jamie Ellis and Cathy Powell $130,500
218 Farmhouse Loop from DAL Holdings, LLC to Todd Steven Francis $159,000
118 Pebble Stone Drive from Byron Lee Reams and Pamela Dunovant Reams to Ryan T. Marcott $760,000
133 Platinum Drive from Andrew Dantzler and Shannon Whetsell to Candi Family Trust $220,000
213 Chesterton Drive from Anita G. Hoyer to Deborah Ann Anderson $144,500
202 Spring Mist Drive from Walter S. Zeiger and Julia L. Zeiger to Jeffrey T. Filer and Danielle M. Filer $224,000
623 Ventana Lane from NVR, Inc. to Tandy Gartman $174,485
215 Dawson’s Park Drive from Derris Damon Prater and Cheridan Delayni Prate to Dennis W. Williamson and Mirtha Williamson $103,500
144 Sir Edwards Lane from Annika E. Kurz to Erik Sankey and Michelle Sankey $514,000
318 Palmer Drive from Janet Ellen Tarbox to William F. Lorenzen and Rose Ann Lorenzen $339,500
259 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kurt Frederick Eversman and Erin Cathleen Eversman $200,474
534 Fourteen Mile from Brantley Dustin Baldwin and Ashley N. Baldwin to Toby J. Washburn $211,900
209 Tarrar Springs Road from Kay W. Yonce to Jacob S. Smith $174,000
165 Waterstone Drive from William B. Dent, Jr. to Jack S. Alexander and Deborah P. Alexander $193,000
226 Dawsons Park Drive from Laura Riley to Jonathan Derek $124,900
125 Belle Chase Drive from Dana C. Sheppard to Frank P. Williamson and Lorette C. Williamson $735,000
267 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeffrey Russell James, II $192,000
143 Riggs Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Davis D. Perry $304,900
333 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Katie L. Lynch $173,985
545 Blue Lake Drive from Shane Jeffrey Reynolds to Melissa M. Schutz and William Seymour $138,500
313 Long Branch Road from Michael D. Turner to Christopher Michael Turner $220,000
311 Lightning Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joel F. Jernigan, II and Paige L. Jernigan $361,759
301 Clearbrook Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Lisa M. Harmon $199,900
256 Clubside Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Clyde F. Smith and Darla E. Smith $412,160
312 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Brian G. Linton and Angela Linton $254,390
304 Water Crest Drive from Estate of Dennis John Roemer a/k/a Dennis J. Roemer to Eric T. Moss and Amy C. Rucker $202,000
256 Clubside Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Clyde F. Smith and Darla E. Smith $412,160
312 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Brian G. Linton and Angela Linton $254,390
304 Water Crest Drive from Estate of Dennis John Roemer a/k/a Dennis J. Roemer to Eric T. Moss and Amy C. Rucker $202,000
304 Hunters Ridge Drive from SW Remic Trust 2014-2 to Megan Joyner $154,000
1325 Beechcreek Road from Estate of Henry Hatchell, Jr. and Marketta Hatchell a/k/a Markeeta Hatchell to Chad J. Fischbach and Kimberly L. Fischbach $295,000
168 Shoal Creek Circle from Frank P. Tourville, Jr., Gail P. Tourville, Carlisle M. Edens and Amber Lindsey Tourville to D. Scott Beard and Kathy Beard $395,000
784 Parkhurst Lane from Erica Motley to Donna Smith $130,000
205 Ashley Oaks Drive from Mark Dodge and Denise Dodge to Irick A. Geary, Jr. and Shannon P. Geary $283,000
364 Annapolis Road from Jared K. McMullan and Ashley Anne McMullan to Corey A. Jarels and Nicole M. Jarels $208,500
130 Flutter Drive from Matthew Ryan Fligg and Alisha F. Watkins to Jacob T. Vickery and Erica M. Vickery $212,000
157 Travertine Crossing from Michael R. Taylor and Naomi L. Taylor to Martha J. Ward $236,000
656 Braekel Way from Karen Edens to Jack L. Crocker and Sharon K. Crocker $157,000
124 Saks Avenue from Laraine H. Slice to Judy A. Kyzer $237,500
29073
516 Crooked Pine Court from Erik Sankey and Michelle Sankey to Yuging Cao $364,000
224 Silverbell Lane from Thomas Edward Meaders and Sara E. Meaders to Jeffrey M. McCaskill and Monica A. McCaskill $200,990
143 Golden Pond Drive from Janice Buchanan to Jose Cabrera Alvarez and Geidy Lau Brito $115,900
422 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Andrew James Bowles and Mercedes Kara Bowles $157,423
422 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Raven P. Fair $183,170
104 Lakeview Drive from Estate of Albert T. Riccio to Bree C. Sanquintin and Jose A. Sanquintin $125,000
161 Finch Lane from Toby J. Washburn to Kyle Carlton Oliver $145,500
511 Fox Trail Lane from Tommy N. Martin to William John Gieser $130,000
104 Lion Court from Rabon Tyron Hale and Alicia Domenica Clifton Hale to Keri Campbell $146,000
124 Mac Circle from Estate of Murray L. Hutto to Jennifer B. McPherson and Christopher D. McPhersopn $125,000
153 Crickhollow Circle from Elizabeth J. Beverly to Sharon G. Wood $125,000
310 Carson Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Yenobis C. Amundaray DeGalan $127,000
245 Megan Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to William H. Broome and Kristen Ashley Davis $136,400
1246 Orangeburg Road from Brian Scott Willis and Joe Dell Willis to Jose A. Iglesias and Kathleen J. Iglesias $133,900
257 Starling Way from Premium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Travis H. Brown $165,000
281 Siddington Way from Christopher Matthiesen and Kristie Matthiesen to Karl Eric Blum and Kristen Danielle Blum $166,000
328 Liberty Farm Court from Shannon M. Provenzano n/k/a Shannon Rowland and Sherry L. Shultz to Christopher L. Gossett and Jennifer N. Gossett $160,000
1025 Boiling Springs Road from Lisa C. Dixon n/k/a Lisa C. Dixon Altizer to Jessica Nicole Dixon $151,000
140 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amanda Krys and James F. Krys $181,285
410 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kristin Nicole Russell and James Phillip Davis $144,668
603 Dixie River Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Thomas L. Blackwell $289,073
329 Cape Jasmine Way from Gwendolyn F. Nash to Gayle Reed-Van Niman $147,000
574 Silvervell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Travis S. Mann and Ashleigh Mann $224,225
140 White Oak Lane from Fredna C. Morris to W S Construction & Development, LLC $325,000
437 Timbermill Drive from Austin McKay Kistler to Marilyn J. Beck $147,000
214 Courtside Drive from Kimberly B. Parker n/k/a Kimberly Jane Bond to Jordan M. Bradley $126,000
29078
642 Saddlebrooke Court from Kerr Investment Properties, LLC to Lisa King McDowell and Shane C. McDowell $144,000
29123
129 Florence Church Road from Stephen L. Mathis to Stuart Wilson and Dixie Wilson $160,000
29169
2208 Quail Hollow Court from Madeline F. Gainey to Jason Brian Munsell and Mindy Elaine Fenske $285,000
1501 Sewanee Drive from Dianne Pickel to Pamela A. Cutter and Garrett R. Cutter $133,500
104 Meadowview Court from Girard F. Hoffman and Janis B. Hoffman to Janice E. Sealey and Robin R. Kirby $138,000
2015 Morningside Drive from Martha J. Ward to Richard D. Lee $275,000
133 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jonathon Paul Shealey and Vanessa Shealey $161,588
1134 D. Avenue from Mary Katherine Gable to Douglas C. Wicker and Kathy M. Wicker $172,000
29170
2028 Byrdun Drive from Sonia Cockrell to Steven M. Kline and Cynthia L. Kline $162,500
227 Lake Frances Drive from Christopher Cagno to Baxter Knutsch and Erika Knutsch $390,000
600 Charwood Lane from LB&M, LLC to Ronald G. Greene, Jr. $118,675
132 Hickory Knob Court from Warren Scott Smith and Stacy F. Smith to Douglas Morrell Turner and Yvonda Turner $320,000
1140 Tarrytown Lane from Judy A. Kyzer to Terry G. Hagen $319,000
125 Montclaire Circle from Megan P. Reid n/k/a Megan R. Waters and Christopher B. Waters to Andrew M. Roncone $110,000
416 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Thadd C. Meyer and Kendra A. Meyer $329,443
131 Robin Forest Drive from Thurber-Rentz Properties, LLC to John Wayne Gard and Amy M. Gard $175,000
2810 Shampy St. from Estate of Edward E. Muncey, Sr. and Sharon Dawne Snell a/k/a Dawne M. Snell to Gilmore S. Owens, III and Cristina M. Owens $112,500
201 Pebble Creek Drive from Bryn Lee Acuff n/k/a Bryn Lee Johnson to Jason Jones $105,000
29172
4969 Beckman Road from Ricardo C. Grainger to Terry Dworaczyk $110,000
29210
701 Fairway Lane from Lawrence Arflin and Dawn A. Arflin to William H. Davis, Jr. $129,000
3608 Fernandina Road from William H. Brown and Harry O. Walsh to Terminix Service, Inc. $650,000
713 Pine Springs Road from Kenneth E. Picker and Constance F. Picker to Ronald J. Clarin and Deborah L. Clarin $157,000
407 Pittsdowne Road from Mary E. Sprague and Michael L. Sprague to Christopher Bailey and Kathryn Bailey $193,500
29212
1046 Lofty Pine Dive from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Joshua L. Munson and Michelle E. Czerwiec $199,000
147 Dinton Road from Deborah Anne Sharpe to Erik Sankey and Michelle Sankey $142,000
316 Shoreline Drive from Shirley A. Williams Revocable Trust to Phillip L. Hazlett $205,000
124 Winding Way from Darren L. Davis and Jane S. Davis to James A. Gilbert and Susan J. Gilbert $228,700
121-123 Country Towns Road from Keith John Dalick and Sara Beth Jordan Dalick to Divya Tupally $121,500
1600 Murraywood Court from Paul Hughes and Martha Hughes to Jennifer M. Thomas $212,000
271 Sheringham Road from Todd W. Rambo and Joy K. Rambo to Adam W. Lee and Nancy L. Kuhne $360,000
1836 Woodvalley Drive from Lisa W. Lesnieski a/k/a Lisa Wilson Lesnieski to Steve M. Trzuskowski $175,000
107 Canterfield Road from Deborah Lynn Griffis to Jeffrey Carniol $150,500
170 River Road from Alan Hunter and Barbara Hunter to Robert Jason Canady $233,000
285 Rolling Rock Road from New Day Homes, LLC to Marquise Norman $120,000
117 Windsong Island Lane from Nathaniel Olmstead Whitlaw, III and Troy Braxton Whitlaw to Tong Chen and Huyen Chen $600,000
Kershaw County
29020
1713 Broad St. from James T. Tatum and Holly J. Tatum to Jonas E. Nix and Sophie S. Nix $180,000
2104 Springdale Drive from Kelly R. Gee and Pamela D. Gee to Kevin D. Kendrick and Sharon A. Kendrick $249,000
520 Russell Road from Brenda J. Price to Mark Alison Moore and Linda Franklin Moore $267,000
2161 Methodist Camp Road from Allison Bette Fulmer to Judith Rhame Ford $137,000
11 S. Hill Lane from John M. Gardner to M. Carol Meckstroth $175,000
1815 Brevard Place from Jennifer Weil Arns to John M. Gardner $230,000
30 Hunting Inc Road from Farber Family Associates, LP to Randy W. Greenlief and Tiffany Greenlief $137,000
29045
41 Needle Palm Way from Ferdina Baptista to Crystal Danielle Celso $168,000
170 Driftwood Avenue from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Jacqueline L. Wiscombe $137,019
12 Calabash Lane from Robert Snyder and Danielle Snyder to Mark V. Grunwald and Chesney C. Grunwald $179,900
90 Smokewood Drive from Madi Investments, LLC to Deion T. Gridine $159,900
29078
1010 Meadow Drive from Arthur Investments of Grandville, LLC to Jennifer L. Johnstone $111,000
187 Beaver Creek Circle from Robert E. Wall, III to Chris Floyd, Sarah Floyd and Cynthia Lister $280,000
117 Spindle Lane from Trudy T. Ranges and Scott Ranges to George W. Wilson, Jr. and Patricia G. Wilson $239,900
1007 Norwood Road from Madi Investments, LLC to Daniel M. Gainey and Zuliebeth Gainey $135,000
216 Veranda Ridge Drive from Robert J. Brewer and Joyce C. Brewer to Philip C. Double and Rebecca D. Double $135,000
29128
775 Broken Bit Road from Scott M. Bean and Angela M. Bean to Bryan M. Moore $275,000
Top Property transfers
Top Five Richland County
120 Holliday Drive 29223 from William H. Babcock and Nancy F. Babcock to Harmeet Singh Gill and Preetinder Kaur Kaleka $992,500
1671 Tanglewood Road 29204 from Beverly L. Edgell to Nancy F. Babcock and William H. Babcock $700,000
108 Signal Lane 29063 from Ryan D. King to Gordon H. Bobbett, II and Nichole Bobbett $675,000
5301 N. Trenholm Road 29206 from Jane Chrysostom to Davinci Real Property Group, LLC $665,000
412 Aiken Hunt Circle 29223 from Commodore Charles a/k/a Commodore Charles, Jr. to Randy G. Evans $635,000
Top Five Lexington County
2300 Charleston Highway 29033 from Westwood MHC, LLC to Westwood, LLC $3,675,000
118 Pebble Stone Drive 29072 from Byron Lee Reams and Pamela Dunovant Reams to Ryan T. Marcott $760,000
236 Sarah Ann Road 29070 from James L. Bruner to Iron Sport Properties, LLC $750,000
885 Island Point Lane 29036 from Estate of William Hascle Burroughs, Jr. to Jorge O. Garcia and Susana G. Garcia $744,150
125 Belle Chase Drive 29072 from Dana C. Sheppard to Frank P. Williamson and Lorette C. Williamson $735,000
Top Three Kershaw County
187 Beaver Creek Circle 29078 from Robert E. Wall, III to Chris Floyd, Sarah Floyd and Cynthia Lister $280,000
775 Broken Bit Road 29128 from Scott M. Bean and Angela M. Bean to Bryan M. Moore $275,000
520 Russell Road 29020 from Brenda J. Price to Mark Alison Moore and Linda Franklin Moore $267,000
Comments