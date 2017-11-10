Lakefront property in Wildewood sells for $992,500
Lakefront property in Wildewood sells for $992,500 Google Maps
Lakefront property in Wildewood sells for $992,500 Google Maps

Business

Lakefront property in Northeast Richland’s Wildewood neighborhood sells for $992,500

By Posted by Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

November 10, 2017 11:21 AM

Richland County

29016

291 Charter Oaks Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Larry Anderson and Diane P. Anderson $290,618

1 Richmond Lane from James T. Deets and Tracy A. Deets to Louis T. Sutton, Sr. and Sandra A. Sutton $448,000

17 Hilltopper Court from Moutafa Moustafa to Latisha Chestnut, Earl Chestnut and Eugene Middleton $225,000

400 Pinewood Cottage Lane from James T. Verne Revocable and Virginia M. Taylor Verne Revocable Trust to Emily R. Thomas $204,000

104 Wading Bird Loop from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Terry G. Pugh and Cleveland Pugh, Jr. $256,806

304 Nava Wren Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to David A. Skidmore and Lisa A. Skidmore $224,900

815 Near Creek Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Louie A. Dicks, Sr. and Betty G. Dicks $291,000

781 Pebblebranch Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jonathan Gregory Jacobs and Tonisha S. Jacobs $239,890

418 Holly Berry Circle from Michael P. Giogowski and Mendy Jo Giogowski to Vikki E. Woodard and Kelvin Woodard $379,000

344 Joshua Tree Court from Mark D. Cauthen to Roberto Garcia $139,450

505 Ringneck Duck Court from Richard R. Kyle and Sandra L. Kyle to Portia Nalls-Jackson and Tavis D. Jackson $202,000

724 Pebblebridge Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Amanda Rochelle Hart $143,949

29036

176 Kingship Drive from Miles E. Mixson and Meta D. Mixson to Leonard G. Anderson $335,000

363 Hollow Cove Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Adam Pross and Kathryn E. Pross $253,956

Lot 2, Grist Hall Subdivision from Dorothy W. Grist Share and Grist Family Fund and the Estate of Dorothy Walker Grist, Linda G. Hayes, Jay W. Grist, Jr. and Craig Grist to Jason T. Koon and Robin T. Koon $132,000

29045

6 Gillon Lane from Deborah P. McCaskill Revocable Trust to Patricia B. Manuel $340,000

4 Walden Place Court from Ronnie Gerald and Marilyn Gerald to Ashley Kelly and Ladrel Sampson $198,762

29061

704 Quail Hills Drive from Clarence J. Henderson and Juanita C. Everette to Shirlene Sanders $102,000

517 Mt. Elon Church Road from Judith D. Vining to Luis A. Medina Cales and Eira G. Medine $280,000

135 Myers Creek Drive from Brian L. Boger to Rex Residential Property Owner, LLC $101,500

29063

108 Signal Lane from Ryan D. King to Gordon H. Bobbett, II and Nichole Bobbett $675,000

1 Green Ash Court from Daniel Dean Moon to Elias F. Lykes $190,000

16 Bucktail Way from Lindsey L. Davis n/k/a Lindsey Miller to Kristin Nicole Russell and James Phillip Davis $125,000

6 Glen Rose Court from Lynn Busch to Brandon A. Steele $134,001

679 Dutchmans Creek Trail from Linda E. Goebeler to Christopher M. Goldsmith and Dawn Goldsmith $236,500

183 Bradstone Road from Peggy Shepler and Chris Shepler to Kerian Brealon $110,000

400 Concord Place Road from Shontell Cole to Muhammad I. Khan and Samira Shahid $114,000

741 Saxony Drive from David W. Crawley to Clay Everett Burke, Jr. and Charissa Burke $255,000

203 Walnut Grove Circle from Hazel Lily Donovan to James H. Witherspoon, III $142,250

77 Bradstone Circle from Doug Bishop Hasselbring to Lorna S. Morris $106,500

128 Kingston Forest Drive from Stephen T. Carpineto and Amanda C. Carpineto to Jairus Haskell Williams and Stacey Lane Williams $180,000

300 Kings Creek Road from Greymorr Real Estate, LLC to Christopher J. Ramey $155,000

805 Whitewater Drive from John W. Elkins and Suzanne S. Elkins to Patrick J. Pappagallo $180,000

29201

902 Florence St. from Christopher Matthew Joy and Heather Smith Joy to Andrew Joseph Corbett $245,000

713 Maryland St. from Ravi B. Patel, Sonam B. Kuber, Leena B. Patel and Bhupen Chhitubhai Patel to Aisha Patel and Pankajbhal Patel $163,000

900 S. Stadium Road, Unit N412 from Sands Edisto, LLC to Calvin Douglas Poteat $215,000

29204

3805 Verner St. from Estate of Francis L. Parker to Arno William Corley and Suzanne Corley $167,000

5 Summitt Place from Joanne Grainger to Emmie L. Shealy $222,500

1671 Tanglewood Road from Beverly L. Edgell to Nancy F. Babcock and William H. Babcock $700,000

1311 Wellington Drive from Robert D. Kosciusko to Feifei Xiao Guoshuai Cai $490,000

29205

3214 Monroe St. from Spencer S. Collins and Alexis P. Collins to Ian T. Duggan and Carolyn S. Duggan $339,500

407 Queen Street from Joel M. Deason to Steven A. McKelvey, Jr. and Tracy L. McKelvey $290,000

955 Laurie Lane from Daniel Bradley, Jr., Kimberly Bradley and Daniel Bradley, Sr. to Lindsay M. Butler $146,000

806 Howard St. from Priyantha Herath to Nicholas Vazsonyi $268,000

345 S. Waccamaw Avenue from Sean Joseph Baier to James M. Page $205,000

3703 Prentice Avenue from Harry Lee Dunston, Jr. and Beverly H. Dunston to Foundation Real Estate, LLC $120,000

3700 Riviera Road from Elaine Bansch and Brenden M. Bansch to James Scott Strickland $109,900

502 Graymont Avenue from Joshua D. Dolinger and Heather Dollinger to Joyce Barash $169,000

29206

5319 Lakeshore Drive from Gerald Steven Peterson and Molly Cecil Peterson to John N. McCarter, Jr. $610,000

6447 Sylvan Drive from David Leon Jones n/k/a David Delaney Hudson to Samuel M. Pridgen and Jordan H. Pridgen $288,000

2113 Bay Berry Court from Malcolm M. Watkins and The Estate of Jean N. Watkins to Beverly H. Bergeron $276,000

4232 Ivy Hall Drive from Estate of Sara Wilkins Carroll a/k/a Sarah W. Carroll a/k/a Sara W. Carroll to SK Homes, LLC $212,270

4429 Shannon Springs Road from John Paul Hedden and Rosemary B. Hedden to Lynda Pugh Lee $211,000

134 Carlyle Circle from Katrina S. Riley to Gina D. Brock $165,000

70 Catesby Circle from William Bobo, Jr., Deborah B. Francis and Elizabeth Anne Bobo to Warren E. Propst and Donna D. Propst $107,000

5301 N. Trenholm Road from Jane Chrysostom to Davinci Real Property Group, LLC $665,000

6910 Plainfield Road from Beach Property Investment & Management, LLC to Margarita Vidal Bello $145,000

4431 Kilbourne Road from Angie Petrovic n/k/a Angie P. Whittaker to Eben Henry Wells Taylor $159,200

29209

229 E. Lake Trail from Stephen Kozlowski and Stanley Dorn to Glenn E. Collins and Barbara H. Collins $107,000

8025 Caughman Road from HFS I Assets Company, LLC to Deon C. Thompson and Shirley Thompson $139,000

2332 Exton Shore Drive from Zachary R. Plummer and Bridget L. Plummer to Daniel C. McGlone and Carla Neal McGlone $164,900

1140 Rockwood Road from Christian W. Jordan to David Lee Ray and Sherry L. Ray $163,000

7027 Mirror Lake Road from South Carolina Homes and Land to Terrie Isaac $149,900

29210

4507 Broad River Road from Samuel N. Nagi to American VIP Properties, LLC $250,000

1019 Statler Road from Sara K. Wood to Mary F. Mitchell and Alvin P. Mitchell $127,000

29212

15 Sandalwood Court from Tonya M. McMurtury to Octavia R. Washington $145,000

37 Waybrook Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Andrea C. Taylor $232,900

19 Northfern Court from Moody Real Estate Holdings, LLC to Vicki Dawn McKenzie $128,000

29223

38 Beaver Dam Court from William Carr and Mindy P. Carr to Allen J. Mitchum and Kerry F. Mitchum $256,000

301 Cold Branch Drive from Sara K. Wood to Beatrice Montague and Ramon Frett $163,000

113 Lockleven Drive from John M. Wright to Amber Robinson and Bruce Robinson, Jr. $100,000

32 Upper Pond Road from Robert B. Junker and Susan C. Junker to Kevin Miller and Paula Miller $595,000

8 Wildoak Court from Arthur L. Ramsey and Evalina Ramsey to Than Van Nguyen and Anh T. Mac $351,500

7 Angus Road from Joann M. Bohnet to Chanwoong Park and Christine Chang $125,000

108 Oakbrook Village Road from Joy E. Strange to Dezerae Jameka Webb and Trey Robert Partrick Hutto $138,000

120 Holliday Drive from William H. Babcock and Nancy F. Babcock to Harmeet Singh Gill and Preetinder Kaur Kaleka $992,500

120 Fire Thorn Lane from Scott A. Harder and Catherine E. Harder to Michael J. Carrano, Jr. and Jean Carrano $180,000

108 Saddleridge Road from Sunsetter Properties, LLC to David C. Meade $149,900

412 Aiken Hunt Circle from Commodore Charles a/k/a Commodore Charles, Jr. to Randy G. Evans $635,000

29229

15 Duncock Court from ATG Columbia 1, LLC to Stepan Grek and Bridget Gregory $189,000

310 Rolling Knoll Drive from Christie McCray f/k/a Christie P. Myers to Cynthia Renee Pauley $115,000

132 Southern Pine Road from Michael D. Godsey to Tracy M. McDuffie and Minita E. McDuffie $168,600

605 Brickingham Way from Brian G. Beville and Louise M. Beville to Timothy C. Hasty and Shineka Mack $182,900

104 Ashewicke Drive from Karen Sample Grimball to Brittany Shawana Jackson $154,400

508 Buck Haven Way from Melanie Renee Manigault n/k/a Melanie Washington to Marlene D. Boykin $115,000

143 Trillium Road from Bradford M. Stokes to Omar Salazar James and Kelly Heredia $110,000

402 Chalmers Lane from Kevin V. Olson and Andrea Olson to Glenda A. Green $150,900

213 Hamilton Place Road from Michelle M. Washington and Sandy D. Washington to Latisha Taylor $128,000

2164 Lake Carolina Drive from Jason Pfentner to Gilbert Eugene Portee and Nerkeisha Portee $169,000

305 Barony Place Drive from James J. Ferguson, Jr. to Lester Hood and Cindy Hood $177,500

210 Palmetto Park Circle from Patrick Luciani to Chandelle Kyla Anderson $122,000

103 Newstead Way from Frances Burdette to William E. Jarrell and Melody A. Jarrell $189,900

804 Mayfield Drive from Tina A. Sinker to Thomas Marshall and Leigh Marshall $177,000

518 Summit Square from Donna E. Weathersbee to Ronald M. King and Bonita G. King $136,500

110 Summit Ridge Circle from Shead Mills, Jr. to Michelle Renee Hasty $145,500

6 Mapleleaf Drive from Kiran C. Patel, Dipa K. Patel and Charul J. Patel to Nakia R. Derrick $132,000

Lexington County

29006

336 Town Pond Road from Edward S. Spradley and Jennifer L. Spradley to Farrah Alma Rebecca Rutherford and William Wesley Rutherford $184,000

29033

2300 Charleston Highway from Westwood MHC, LLC to Westwood, LLC $3,675,000

1326 Karlaney Avenue from Eddie L. Dennis to Willard R. Renner, II $117,000

1110 Naples Avenue from Jason B. Munsell and Mindy E. Fenske to Catherin M. Ramage and Hollis L. Beach $164,900

1044 Naples Avenue from Danny Milton Creamer to Donald K. Stephenson $156,000

29036

132 Northshore Drive from April Hilton to Deborah Sharpe $119,500

1113 Point View Road from Ronnie M. Faile and Stacey L. Faile to Charles F. Heine Trust $670,000

207 Dutchman Shores Circle from William J. Hess and Elena C. Hess to Larry David Tyler Revocable Trust and Carol Lea Tyler Revocable Trust $430,000

310 Greengarden Drive from Stephen Michael Quinlan to Larry D. Myall, Barbara D. Myall, Milledge T. Pitts and Travis C. Pitts $187,000

416 Brookridge Drive from Mungo Homes, Inc. to William Davis Henard and Brooke Sauteben $486,074

240 Stoney Pointe Drive from Trevor J. Barrett to John T. Meyer $140,000

235 Eagle Point Drive from Jill Byrd Smith a/k/a Jill Byrd Callais to Emmaretta Swiggins $169,900

121 Pamela Court from Nicholas A. Redmond and Leah R. Redmond to Edwin McCaskill Estridge and Michelle Kresge Estridge $305,000

133 Tail Feather Way from Robert Y. Beesburg and Cheri Beesburg to Shannon K. Burnett $135,000

516 Connecticut Avenue from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joseph Daniel Hughes and Joan T. Hughes $206,250

175 Firebridge Drive from Home Finder, LLC to Melissa Elizabeth Ross and Jacob Josiah Dawson $129,900

517 Verona Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Steve J. Mohar $254,900

885 Island Point Lane from Estate of William Hascle Burroughs, Jr. to Jorge O. Garcia and Susana G. Garcia $744,150

517 Verona Way from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Steven J. Mohar $254,900

885 Island Point Lane from Estate of William Hascle Burroughs, Jr. to Jorge O. Garcia and Susana G. Garcia $744,150

29053

1530 Woodtrail Drive from Thomas Edward Meaders and Sara E. Meaders to Mark C. Smith and April D. Smith $110,000

Old Wire Road from William S. Reamer, IV to Old Wire Road Paradise, LLC $144,000

113 Cranbrook Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mark C. Smith and April D. Smith $153,995

29054

1329 Shore Road from Charles M. Daidone and Susan M. Scheller-Daidone to Douglas E. Winters $299,000

131 Oneal Shealy Road from Deborah Ann Anderson to Jill J. Horton $225,000

230 Westfork Road from Aaron Smith to Austin Lynnwood Wise and Sierra Wise $135,000

3250 Driftwood Point Road from Michael K. Stowers to Blank Property Holdings, LLC $220,000

111 Deer Ridge Trail from William Curt Ouzts and Jennifer S. Ouzts to Joshua D. Bates and Ann M. Bates $284,500

29063

124 Ascot Ridge Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Timothy M. Fritz, Johnna L. Fritz and Caitlin Cheyenne Fritz $142,190

29070

236 Sarah Ann Road from James L. Bruner to Iron Sport Properties, LLC $750,000

402-404 Camelot Court from Bradley V. Winn and Lavonne H. Winn to Community Assistance Provider $125,000

29072

219 Golden Fluke Avenue from NVR, Inc. to Thomas Allison and Alexis Cook $290,600

100 Backman St. from Annie E. Shinn to Scott Ellis, Jamie Ellis and Cathy Powell $130,500

218 Farmhouse Loop from DAL Holdings, LLC to Todd Steven Francis $159,000

118 Pebble Stone Drive from Byron Lee Reams and Pamela Dunovant Reams to Ryan T. Marcott $760,000

133 Platinum Drive from Andrew Dantzler and Shannon Whetsell to Candi Family Trust $220,000

213 Chesterton Drive from Anita G. Hoyer to Deborah Ann Anderson $144,500

202 Spring Mist Drive from Walter S. Zeiger and Julia L. Zeiger to Jeffrey T. Filer and Danielle M. Filer $224,000

623 Ventana Lane from NVR, Inc. to Tandy Gartman $174,485

215 Dawson’s Park Drive from Derris Damon Prater and Cheridan Delayni Prate to Dennis W. Williamson and Mirtha Williamson $103,500

144 Sir Edwards Lane from Annika E. Kurz to Erik Sankey and Michelle Sankey $514,000

318 Palmer Drive from Janet Ellen Tarbox to William F. Lorenzen and Rose Ann Lorenzen $339,500

259 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Kurt Frederick Eversman and Erin Cathleen Eversman $200,474

534 Fourteen Mile from Brantley Dustin Baldwin and Ashley N. Baldwin to Toby J. Washburn $211,900

209 Tarrar Springs Road from Kay W. Yonce to Jacob S. Smith $174,000

165 Waterstone Drive from William B. Dent, Jr. to Jack S. Alexander and Deborah P. Alexander $193,000

226 Dawsons Park Drive from Laura Riley to Jonathan Derek $124,900

125 Belle Chase Drive from Dana C. Sheppard to Frank P. Williamson and Lorette C. Williamson $735,000

267 Drooping Leaf Road from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jeffrey Russell James, II $192,000

143 Riggs Drive from Fortress Homes, LLC to Davis D. Perry $304,900

333 Merus Drive from NVR, Inc. to Katie L. Lynch $173,985

545 Blue Lake Drive from Shane Jeffrey Reynolds to Melissa M. Schutz and William Seymour $138,500

313 Long Branch Road from Michael D. Turner to Christopher Michael Turner $220,000

311 Lightning Bug Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Joel F. Jernigan, II and Paige L. Jernigan $361,759

301 Clearbrook Circle from Fortress Homes, LLC to Lisa M. Harmon $199,900

256 Clubside Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Clyde F. Smith and Darla E. Smith $412,160

312 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Brian G. Linton and Angela Linton $254,390

304 Water Crest Drive from Estate of Dennis John Roemer a/k/a Dennis J. Roemer to Eric T. Moss and Amy C. Rucker $202,000

256 Clubside Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Clyde F. Smith and Darla E. Smith $412,160

312 Grey Oaks Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Brian G. Linton and Angela Linton $254,390

304 Water Crest Drive from Estate of Dennis John Roemer a/k/a Dennis J. Roemer to Eric T. Moss and Amy C. Rucker $202,000

304 Hunters Ridge Drive from SW Remic Trust 2014-2 to Megan Joyner $154,000

1325 Beechcreek Road from Estate of Henry Hatchell, Jr. and Marketta Hatchell a/k/a Markeeta Hatchell to Chad J. Fischbach and Kimberly L. Fischbach $295,000

168 Shoal Creek Circle from Frank P. Tourville, Jr., Gail P. Tourville, Carlisle M. Edens and Amber Lindsey Tourville to D. Scott Beard and Kathy Beard $395,000

784 Parkhurst Lane from Erica Motley to Donna Smith $130,000

205 Ashley Oaks Drive from Mark Dodge and Denise Dodge to Irick A. Geary, Jr. and Shannon P. Geary $283,000

364 Annapolis Road from Jared K. McMullan and Ashley Anne McMullan to Corey A. Jarels and Nicole M. Jarels $208,500

130 Flutter Drive from Matthew Ryan Fligg and Alisha F. Watkins to Jacob T. Vickery and Erica M. Vickery $212,000

157 Travertine Crossing from Michael R. Taylor and Naomi L. Taylor to Martha J. Ward $236,000

656 Braekel Way from Karen Edens to Jack L. Crocker and Sharon K. Crocker $157,000

124 Saks Avenue from Laraine H. Slice to Judy A. Kyzer $237,500

29073

516 Crooked Pine Court from Erik Sankey and Michelle Sankey to Yuging Cao $364,000

224 Silverbell Lane from Thomas Edward Meaders and Sara E. Meaders to Jeffrey M. McCaskill and Monica A. McCaskill $200,990

143 Golden Pond Drive from Janice Buchanan to Jose Cabrera Alvarez and Geidy Lau Brito $115,900

422 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Andrew James Bowles and Mercedes Kara Bowles $157,423

422 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Raven P. Fair $183,170

104 Lakeview Drive from Estate of Albert T. Riccio to Bree C. Sanquintin and Jose A. Sanquintin $125,000

161 Finch Lane from Toby J. Washburn to Kyle Carlton Oliver $145,500

511 Fox Trail Lane from Tommy N. Martin to William John Gieser $130,000

104 Lion Court from Rabon Tyron Hale and Alicia Domenica Clifton Hale to Keri Campbell $146,000

124 Mac Circle from Estate of Murray L. Hutto to Jennifer B. McPherson and Christopher D. McPhersopn $125,000

153 Crickhollow Circle from Elizabeth J. Beverly to Sharon G. Wood $125,000

310 Carson Court from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Yenobis C. Amundaray DeGalan $127,000

245 Megan Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to William H. Broome and Kristen Ashley Davis $136,400

1246 Orangeburg Road from Brian Scott Willis and Joe Dell Willis to Jose A. Iglesias and Kathleen J. Iglesias $133,900

257 Starling Way from Premium Mortgage Acquisition Trust to Travis H. Brown $165,000

281 Siddington Way from Christopher Matthiesen and Kristie Matthiesen to Karl Eric Blum and Kristen Danielle Blum $166,000

328 Liberty Farm Court from Shannon M. Provenzano n/k/a Shannon Rowland and Sherry L. Shultz to Christopher L. Gossett and Jennifer N. Gossett $160,000

1025 Boiling Springs Road from Lisa C. Dixon n/k/a Lisa C. Dixon Altizer to Jessica Nicole Dixon $151,000

140 Cassique Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Amanda Krys and James F. Krys $181,285

410 Finch Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Kristin Nicole Russell and James Phillip Davis $144,668

603 Dixie River Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Thomas L. Blackwell $289,073

329 Cape Jasmine Way from Gwendolyn F. Nash to Gayle Reed-Van Niman $147,000

574 Silvervell Court from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Travis S. Mann and Ashleigh Mann $224,225

140 White Oak Lane from Fredna C. Morris to W S Construction & Development, LLC $325,000

437 Timbermill Drive from Austin McKay Kistler to Marilyn J. Beck $147,000

214 Courtside Drive from Kimberly B. Parker n/k/a Kimberly Jane Bond to Jordan M. Bradley $126,000

29078

642 Saddlebrooke Court from Kerr Investment Properties, LLC to Lisa King McDowell and Shane C. McDowell $144,000

29123

129 Florence Church Road from Stephen L. Mathis to Stuart Wilson and Dixie Wilson $160,000

29169

2208 Quail Hollow Court from Madeline F. Gainey to Jason Brian Munsell and Mindy Elaine Fenske $285,000

1501 Sewanee Drive from Dianne Pickel to Pamela A. Cutter and Garrett R. Cutter $133,500

104 Meadowview Court from Girard F. Hoffman and Janis B. Hoffman to Janice E. Sealey and Robin R. Kirby $138,000

2015 Morningside Drive from Martha J. Ward to Richard D. Lee $275,000

133 Weeping Oak Lane from Mungo Homes, Inc. to Jonathon Paul Shealey and Vanessa Shealey $161,588

1134 D. Avenue from Mary Katherine Gable to Douglas C. Wicker and Kathy M. Wicker $172,000

29170

2028 Byrdun Drive from Sonia Cockrell to Steven M. Kline and Cynthia L. Kline $162,500

227 Lake Frances Drive from Christopher Cagno to Baxter Knutsch and Erika Knutsch $390,000

600 Charwood Lane from LB&M, LLC to Ronald G. Greene, Jr. $118,675

132 Hickory Knob Court from Warren Scott Smith and Stacy F. Smith to Douglas Morrell Turner and Yvonda Turner $320,000

1140 Tarrytown Lane from Judy A. Kyzer to Terry G. Hagen $319,000

125 Montclaire Circle from Megan P. Reid n/k/a Megan R. Waters and Christopher B. Waters to Andrew M. Roncone $110,000

416 Congaree Ridge Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Thadd C. Meyer and Kendra A. Meyer $329,443

131 Robin Forest Drive from Thurber-Rentz Properties, LLC to John Wayne Gard and Amy M. Gard $175,000

2810 Shampy St. from Estate of Edward E. Muncey, Sr. and Sharon Dawne Snell a/k/a Dawne M. Snell to Gilmore S. Owens, III and Cristina M. Owens $112,500

201 Pebble Creek Drive from Bryn Lee Acuff n/k/a Bryn Lee Johnson to Jason Jones $105,000

29172

4969 Beckman Road from Ricardo C. Grainger to Terry Dworaczyk $110,000

29210

701 Fairway Lane from Lawrence Arflin and Dawn A. Arflin to William H. Davis, Jr. $129,000

3608 Fernandina Road from William H. Brown and Harry O. Walsh to Terminix Service, Inc. $650,000

713 Pine Springs Road from Kenneth E. Picker and Constance F. Picker to Ronald J. Clarin and Deborah L. Clarin $157,000

407 Pittsdowne Road from Mary E. Sprague and Michael L. Sprague to Christopher Bailey and Kathryn Bailey $193,500

29212

1046 Lofty Pine Dive from Federal National Mortgage Association a/k/a Fannie Mae to Joshua L. Munson and Michelle E. Czerwiec $199,000

147 Dinton Road from Deborah Anne Sharpe to Erik Sankey and Michelle Sankey $142,000

316 Shoreline Drive from Shirley A. Williams Revocable Trust to Phillip L. Hazlett $205,000

124 Winding Way from Darren L. Davis and Jane S. Davis to James A. Gilbert and Susan J. Gilbert $228,700

121-123 Country Towns Road from Keith John Dalick and Sara Beth Jordan Dalick to Divya Tupally $121,500

1600 Murraywood Court from Paul Hughes and Martha Hughes to Jennifer M. Thomas $212,000

271 Sheringham Road from Todd W. Rambo and Joy K. Rambo to Adam W. Lee and Nancy L. Kuhne $360,000

1836 Woodvalley Drive from Lisa W. Lesnieski a/k/a Lisa Wilson Lesnieski to Steve M. Trzuskowski $175,000

107 Canterfield Road from Deborah Lynn Griffis to Jeffrey Carniol $150,500

170 River Road from Alan Hunter and Barbara Hunter to Robert Jason Canady $233,000

285 Rolling Rock Road from New Day Homes, LLC to Marquise Norman $120,000

117 Windsong Island Lane from Nathaniel Olmstead Whitlaw, III and Troy Braxton Whitlaw to Tong Chen and Huyen Chen $600,000

Kershaw County

29020

1713 Broad St. from James T. Tatum and Holly J. Tatum to Jonas E. Nix and Sophie S. Nix $180,000

2104 Springdale Drive from Kelly R. Gee and Pamela D. Gee to Kevin D. Kendrick and Sharon A. Kendrick $249,000

520 Russell Road from Brenda J. Price to Mark Alison Moore and Linda Franklin Moore $267,000

2161 Methodist Camp Road from Allison Bette Fulmer to Judith Rhame Ford $137,000

11 S. Hill Lane from John M. Gardner to M. Carol Meckstroth $175,000

1815 Brevard Place from Jennifer Weil Arns to John M. Gardner $230,000

30 Hunting Inc Road from Farber Family Associates, LP to Randy W. Greenlief and Tiffany Greenlief $137,000

29045

41 Needle Palm Way from Ferdina Baptista to Crystal Danielle Celso $168,000

170 Driftwood Avenue from C and C Builders of Columbia, Inc. to Jacqueline L. Wiscombe $137,019

12 Calabash Lane from Robert Snyder and Danielle Snyder to Mark V. Grunwald and Chesney C. Grunwald $179,900

90 Smokewood Drive from Madi Investments, LLC to Deion T. Gridine $159,900

29078

1010 Meadow Drive from Arthur Investments of Grandville, LLC to Jennifer L. Johnstone $111,000

187 Beaver Creek Circle from Robert E. Wall, III to Chris Floyd, Sarah Floyd and Cynthia Lister $280,000

117 Spindle Lane from Trudy T. Ranges and Scott Ranges to George W. Wilson, Jr. and Patricia G. Wilson $239,900

1007 Norwood Road from Madi Investments, LLC to Daniel M. Gainey and Zuliebeth Gainey $135,000

216 Veranda Ridge Drive from Robert J. Brewer and Joyce C. Brewer to Philip C. Double and Rebecca D. Double $135,000

29128

775 Broken Bit Road from Scott M. Bean and Angela M. Bean to Bryan M. Moore $275,000

Top Property transfers

Top Five Richland County

120 Holliday Drive 29223 from William H. Babcock and Nancy F. Babcock to Harmeet Singh Gill and Preetinder Kaur Kaleka $992,500

1671 Tanglewood Road 29204 from Beverly L. Edgell to Nancy F. Babcock and William H. Babcock $700,000

108 Signal Lane 29063 from Ryan D. King to Gordon H. Bobbett, II and Nichole Bobbett $675,000

5301 N. Trenholm Road 29206 from Jane Chrysostom to Davinci Real Property Group, LLC $665,000

412 Aiken Hunt Circle 29223 from Commodore Charles a/k/a Commodore Charles, Jr. to Randy G. Evans $635,000

Top Five Lexington County

2300 Charleston Highway 29033 from Westwood MHC, LLC to Westwood, LLC $3,675,000

118 Pebble Stone Drive 29072 from Byron Lee Reams and Pamela Dunovant Reams to Ryan T. Marcott $760,000

236 Sarah Ann Road 29070 from James L. Bruner to Iron Sport Properties, LLC $750,000

885 Island Point Lane 29036 from Estate of William Hascle Burroughs, Jr. to Jorge O. Garcia and Susana G. Garcia $744,150

125 Belle Chase Drive 29072 from Dana C. Sheppard to Frank P. Williamson and Lorette C. Williamson $735,000

Top Three Kershaw County

187 Beaver Creek Circle 29078 from Robert E. Wall, III to Chris Floyd, Sarah Floyd and Cynthia Lister $280,000

775 Broken Bit Road 29128 from Scott M. Bean and Angela M. Bean to Bryan M. Moore $275,000

520 Russell Road 29020 from Brenda J. Price to Mark Alison Moore and Linda Franklin Moore $267,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

    The final phase of the project will feature luxury apartments, retail space and canal-front dining

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development 0:39

Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development
What are the tallest buildings in Columbia? 0:43

What are the tallest buildings in Columbia?
Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center 0:57

Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center

View More Video