Your guide to Black Friday in South Carolina

While some of you are in various stages of food comas from overindulging on Thanksgiving turkey and trimmings, there are others out there that see Thanksgiving Day as the official opening of the holiday gift buying season.
People have been waiting all year for this day — and more importantly Black Friday — to get a jump on making holiday purchases. In order to help you strategize where and when to start, we’ve compiled a list of some of the better Black Friday deals.
According to bestblackfriday.com, some of the popular (read hard-to-find) items on 2017 include Sony Playstation 4, Xbox One, Apple TV (as well as iPads, MacBooks, and iPhones X, 8 and 7), Amazon devices (Echo, Echo Dot, Fire and Kindle), Roku streaming players and Nintendo consoles and Wii U.
Some of the more intriguing deals (in addition to door buster savings)
Belk: Thursday $1 million gift card giveaway ($1,000 winner in every store); Friday $1 million Mystery Scratch Off (win up to $250); ad includes coupons
Best Buy: Xbox One S 500GB console, $189.99 (reg. $279.99)
Target: Samsung 49” 4K Ultra HD TV special purchase price of $429.99
Walmart: Roku 4K streaming stick, $48 (reg. $69)
Happy bargain hunting....
Stores that are confirmed OPEN on Thanksgiving Day 2017
Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m
Belk: Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
Best Buy: Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
Big Lots: 7 a.m. to midnight
Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CVS Pharmacy (hours not yet announced)
Dick’s Sporting Goods: Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday
Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Five Below: Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday
Fred’s Pharmacy: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
GameStop (hours not yet announced)
JCPenney: Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday
Kohl’s: Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT Black Friday
Kmart: Opens 6 a.m.; Doorbusters Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday; Some stores to close at 12 a.m. or 2 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday
Macy’s: Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday before reopening at 6 a.m. Friday. Doorbusters until Friday at 1 p.m.
Michaels: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.
Rite Aid: Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)
Sears: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Target: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Toys R Us: Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday
Walgreens: Varies by Location
Walmart: 6 p.m.
For a more complete list of store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday nationwide, check out bestblackfriday.com/store-hours.
Stores confirmed CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day 2017
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Ace Hardware
At Home
Babies R Us
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Burlington
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Crate and Barrel
Dillard’s
dressbarn
DSW : Designer Shoe Warehouse
Ethan Allen
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores
Jos. A. Bank
La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Music & Arts
Neiman Marcus
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Office Depot and OfficeMax
Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)
Party City
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
REI (closed Black Friday too)
Sam’s Club
Sears Hometown Stores
Sears Outlet
Shoe Carnival
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
Stein Mart
Sur La Table
The Container Store
The Original Mattress Factory
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
