Early Black Friday shoppers stand in line to check out on November 24, 2016, at Toys R Us at Town Center in Kennesaw, Ga. In 2017, Toys R Us will open 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and remain open until 11 p.m. Black Friday. Hyosub Shin TNS

Business

Your guide to Black Friday in South Carolina

By Susan Ardis

sardis@thestate.com

November 15, 2017 3:08 PM

While some of you are in various stages of food comas from overindulging on Thanksgiving turkey and trimmings, there are others out there that see Thanksgiving Day as the official opening of the holiday gift buying season.

People have been waiting all year for this day — and more importantly Black Friday — to get a jump on making holiday purchases. In order to help you strategize where and when to start, we’ve compiled a list of some of the better Black Friday deals.

According to bestblackfriday.com, some of the popular (read hard-to-find) items on 2017 include Sony Playstation 4, Xbox One, Apple TV (as well as iPads, MacBooks, and iPhones X, 8 and 7), Amazon devices (Echo, Echo Dot, Fire and Kindle), Roku streaming players and Nintendo consoles and Wii U.

Some of the more intriguing deals (in addition to door buster savings)

Belk: Thursday $1 million gift card giveaway ($1,000 winner in every store); Friday $1 million Mystery Scratch Off (win up to $250); ad includes coupons

Best Buy: Xbox One S 500GB console, $189.99 (reg. $279.99)

Target: Samsung 49” 4K Ultra HD TV special purchase price of $429.99

Walmart: Roku 4K streaming stick, $48 (reg. $69)

Happy bargain hunting....

Stores that are confirmed OPEN on Thanksgiving Day 2017

Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m

Belk: Thanksgiving 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday

Best Buy: Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to midnight

Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy (hours not yet announced)

Dick’s Sporting Goods: Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday

Dollar General: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Five Below: Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. Black Friday

Fred’s Pharmacy: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

GameStop (hours not yet announced)

JCPenney: Thanksgiving 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday

Kohl’s: Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT Black Friday

Kmart: Opens 6 a.m.; Doorbusters Thanksgiving 6 p.m. to 2 p.m. Black Friday; Some stores to close at 12 a.m. or 2 a.m. and reopen at 6 a.m. Friday

Macy’s: Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Black Friday or Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Black Friday before reopening at 6 a.m. Friday. Doorbusters until Friday at 1 p.m.

Michaels: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Opens at 5 p.m. for Rewards members.

Rite Aid: Hours Vary by Location (most stores open)

Sears: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Target: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Toys R Us: Thanksgiving 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Black Friday

Walgreens: Varies by Location

Walmart: 6 p.m.

For a more complete list of store hours for Thanksgiving and Black Friday nationwide, check out bestblackfriday.com/store-hours.

Stores confirmed CLOSED on Thanksgiving Day 2017

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

At Home

Babies R Us

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Burlington

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn

DSW : Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

Party City

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

REI (closed Black Friday too)

Sam’s Club

Sears Hometown Stores

Sears Outlet

Shoe Carnival

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

